A few days back we were talking about favorite foods among Americans and where they originated. I covered about half of a list from Merriam-Webster and saved the rest. Here are some more of them.
One that I think is popular everywhere is meatloaf.
The very first recipe for meatloaf appeared in a 5th-century Roman cookbook, believe it or not. The recipe had chopped meat, including animal brains, and bread seasoned with herbs and spices.
Much later, in the 18th century, the invention of the meat grinder put meatloaf into the ovens of even the lowliest of cooks.
Then there’s my meatloaf, beloved and repeated with loving care by members of my family.
The reason it’s so beloved is the cheese, cut into little Cheddar cubes and mixed in with the meat, milk, egg and whatever binder comes along. My mother used cornflakes. I usually use crumbled-up bread or sometimes a fistful of oatmeal.
The original recipe, as far as I know, was created by my Aunt Rurabelle (I absolutely guarantee that’s her right name.)
Aunt Rurabelle isn’t a blood relative, as she was married to my Uncle Henry, my father’s older brother.
She was not among the most popular relatives, but her meatloaf has, as they say, gone down in history.
A variation of meatloaf that I learned to love was served to me in Australia. It’s meat pie, which may be the national dish of the Land Down Under.
The meat pies are built in a little round pastry, small enough to hold in your hand. I don’t know what’s mixed in with the meat, but these little pies are delicious, especially with a bottle of Foster’s.
Meatloaf, once eaten by the elite, is now called a blue-collar American staple. I’m sure the same is true for meat pies in Australia.
Here’s another of favorite for almost everybody: Cheesecake.
Again, with the cheese, but of a much different variety.
The cheesecake goes back to ancient Greece, though lots of folks think it was created in America. In New York, in fact.
Nobody knows if the Greeks served cheesecake during the first Olympics.
It’s easy to see that an American favorite, Buffalo wings, is truly American. In Buffalo, New York, in 1964, Dominic Bellissima was working the bar when a bunch of friends came and wanted a late-night snack. He got help from his mother Teressa, who prepared the first batch, deep fried and tossed in a secret spicy sauce.
Hot wings are mostly still the same.
Since we’ve talked about ancient Greece, let’s move to ancient Rome for Caesar salad.
But no, Julius Caesar had nada to do with it.
The first Caesar salad was made in Mexico by Cardini Caesar, who was born in Italy but owned a restaurant in Tijuana. On a busy Fourth of July in 1924, running out of supplies, he put together things he had on hand, which included romaine lettuce, garlic, croutons, Parmesan cheese, boiled eggs, olive oil and Worcestershire sauce.
Thanks to his brothers, he added anchovies in 1926.
Leave those out, if you choose. I will.
