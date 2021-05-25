At a time when we’re witnessing the brutal slaughter of innocent Palestinians by the Israeli government using American weaponry, financial assistance and political cover — our fundamental values come under scrutiny.
For more than 70 years, pro-Israeli lobbies have managed to bamboozle the western world, particularly the United States, to support their inhumane actions in the Middle East.
The Israeli government’s relentless efforts to deprive Palestinians of their basic, fundamental human rights is unconscionable and undeniable.
The U.S. governments, both Republicans and Democrats in various degrees, throughout the recent memory despite their constitutional claims of liberty and justice for all, have succumbed to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and other Israeli lobbies and have shamefully engaged in war crimes against humanity.
Diluting the population mix of Palestinians by displacing them using brutal force through illegal means is the work of an apartheid state that has been condemned by the civilized world. Israel, despite clear mandates by international law and even the U.S. acts, continues to create and expand settlements in the occupied territories using U.S. taxpayers’ funds to the tune of tens of billions of dollars.
Since 2007, Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under Israeli blockade cut off from the rest of the world and became the world’s largest open-air prison. Innocent children and their families are regularly deprived of medical supplies, food, electricity and necessities because they dare to demand freedom. So long as the western world and especially the United States unilaterally and blindly cowers to pro-Israeli lobby, there’s no chance for peace.
The occupied territories are considered holy land to people of many faiths — Jews, Christians and Muslims — all of whom consider themselves the children of Abraham with fundamentally the same ideology, though not all people are granted the same rights under Israeli occupation.
As for those who pose the question of then why all the killings and conflicts among the same people, let us all remember that as human beings we’re not perfect and a few among us allow their lower desires to seize their humanity and ruthlessly abuse their powers that’s given by us to feed their addictions.
This is a moment of truth and a true test of life for all of us to do what we can to challenge our leaders to adhere to universal fundamental rights domestically and globally. We all are complicit in what occurs during our lives.
When money and power replace decency and morality, that’s a clear warning and sign of decay of a society.
So long as there are people of good will, especially among the youth on all sides who engage in persistent activism to fight to preserve freedom, justice and liberty, we can and will weaken the foundations of criminal empires and interest groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.