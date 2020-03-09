I was honored to serve as chairman of the board for the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce this past year and wanted to share some of my experiences with our community.
I learned that this chamber involves much more than membership — it’s about building relationships. If you attended our Legacy Ball — the mark of the chamber’s 175th year in business, you would’ve seen legislators, astronauts, tanker pilots, opera singers, first responders and women who build beaches. But most importantly, you would’ve seen your neighbors and friends.
Bringing local businesses and our community together, developing partnerships, and building consensus on our collective goals with our legislators is at the core of the chamber’s mission.
2019 was one of the most successful years in the chamber’s history financially, legislatively and event wise. Below is a short recap of some of our accomplishments by the numbers:
• 440 members attended our annual meeting.
• 1,100 women’s conference attendees.
• 1,000 young entrepreneurs participating in Lemonade Day.
• 600 members had the opportunity to meet our state representatives, congressman and senators at several of our legislative luncheons.
• 500 Galveston County Day at the Capitol attendees.
• 8,000 visitors welcomed to the island at the chamber’s visitor center.
• 50 graduates from the chamber’s leadership Galveston program.
• 70 ribbon-cuttings promoting our members and bringing them together with the community and future customers.
• 300 members participated in our Good Morning Galveston educational and business model presentations.
• 130 C-Crew members — the chamber’s up-and-coming young professionals group.
• 200 golfers enjoyed the 30th annual chamber golf tournament.
• 10 committees for members to participate in ranging from advocacy, to maritime and education. The Advocacy Committee alone has saved our members thousands of dollars fighting against overburdensome regulations.
• 800 loyal members who benefit from the many programs the chamber offers.
• 175 years strong. We initiated the 175th Legacy Campaign to establish a sounder financial base for our chamber. We first reached out to our “family” (board members and past chairs) and have already achieved 40 percent of our goal. Next, we will work with our members to achieve 100 percent of our goal in 2020.
The chamber’s executive committee worked closely together to guide all of these important efforts and our board of directors was instrumental in providing wise counsel to help us make sound and united decisions.
Gina Spagnola and her award-winning team are some of the best in the nation and we’re so proud of all of their accomplishments this past year. Their dedication to the success of our business community and our beautiful island is unparalleled.
We’re in excellent hands with Howie Bentley as our 2020 chair to lead us into our 175th legacy year. He has proven time and time again to be a blessing to this island and will do a fantastic job.
And to all of our chamber members, it has been a pleasure and honor to serve as your chairman this past year, thank you all for making this journey with me.
