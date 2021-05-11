Now that America appears to have coalesced around two political poles, right and left, the media have become villains to both camps, milder to the left, intensely to the right, but in both cases subjected to fluctuations. The general accusations are bias and, consequently, a lack of objectivity. But by their very nature, the media cannot be objective as the critics demand. Let me explain.
The fact that the media report the “news” means that by default normal things must remain secondary. But this fact doesn’t diminish the primary importance of the normal. Quite the contrary. For the text of the news to be “new,” it must be set in a context of normalcy. If all people were murderers, murder wouldn’t be news, and if bribery, robbery, and similar crimes were the norm, then there would be no compelling reason to report them.
Only by presupposing the general good behavior of people and the orderly march of things do the world’s crimes and calamities become newsworthy. “If it bleeds, it reads,” as the crass journalistic saying goes, but this is because most things don’t bleed. The truth of this statement means that realistically no “objective” selection of reportable items is likely. To a greater or lesser degree, the media must cater to the interests and expectations — prurient or otherwise — of its readers or viewers if they wish to engage and retain them.
But if the criticisms of bias and lack of objectivity are based on a misunderstanding of the media, on a different plane they have inflicted harm on the ideas that circulate in our time. Time was when ideas spread slowly. In earlier times, people had to await the arrival of couriers, criers, travelers or other informed persons to learn what was afoot in the world. As late as the French Revolution in 1789, days passed before people in outlying districts learned of the epochal events that had taken place in Paris.
The unharried pace of life meant that for most of human history ideas germinated slowly; long periods of time passed as they were discussed, debated and refined. No one has argued better than Henry Cardinal Newman the wisdom of giving ideas — especially good ones — the time required to gestate and ripen.
In contrast, today no sooner does an idea appear than the media rush it like green fruit to the public marketplace. Three consequences, all regrettable, may happen as a result: First, instead of working its way through the process of public debate and refinement at several levels, the idea may become fixed in public awareness in a deficient state; second, an idea may be rejected not because it’s inherently bad but because it’s thrust on the public stage before its time has come; and third, an unready idea may become law in a defective form. Hence the hastiness and murkiness that characterize much of contemporary national legislation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.