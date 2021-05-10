If my memory is correct, this has never before been a food column. Julia Child I’m not.
Traipsing through the ever-faithful Merriam-Webster lists, however, I came upon a “Guide to the Names of French Sauces.”
Intriguing, since so many good things begin with a good sauce and I knew how to make at least one.
I learned first thing that almost all of these fancy creations begin with the same two ingredients: butter and flour.
And as every good Cajun knows, that mix is turned into a roux.
All the good folks living on the eastern edge of Texas know it, too.
With a roux, mixed and browned almost to blackness, you have the beginnings of gumbo, loved by almost everybody. Start throwing in okra, sausage, shrimp, fish and whatever else you can find, and the national dish of Louisiana is born. Or skip some of those ingredients, if you like.
You also can throw in filé, but I don’t know what that is, so I won’t.
I’ve done gumbo that’s fairly edible, but my favorite dish that begins with a roux is boiled potatoes with white sauce. Or almost anything with white sauce.
Back in my college days, I lived in a dorm, Bruce Hall, and ate dorm food cafeteria style. Most of the residents were always complaining about the food. That was the stylish thing to do.
But I was an iconoclast. I liked the food. Especially the potatoes in cream sauce. They were delicious.
This tasty creation, for my-size recipe, begins with two tablespoons of butter and two tablespoons of flour. All the roux have equal parts butter or oleo and flour.
That mixed together is the roux. Add a cup of milk before the roux begins to brown, because the sauce is supposed to be white.
When that cooks and thickens, you can pour it over potatoes. Or chicken. Or broccoli. Almost anything you can think of. It’s good.
Officially, it’s called béchamel. It’s one of the “mother sauces,” invented by a French courtier named Louis de Bechamel.
Also on the list is bordelaise, meaning of Bordeaux, a region of France. This one begins with a stock thickened with the roux and flavored with red wine and shallots. Recommended, in the list, to serve with a rack of venison. Some of you hunters need to try this.
Another is hollandaise, meaning Dutch sauce. It’s the one that’s harder to make, because you mix egg yolks, lemon juice, melted butter and salt. Difficult because those eggs have to be done just right or you will have scrambled eggs. I don’t think I’m going to try this, though it’s famous for use on eggs Benedict, which are served on English muffins.
As you can see, you too can be a Julia Child with some of these simple recipes.
And if you get a hankering for eggs Benedict, you can go to brunch at a fancy hotel.
Or you can just go to McDonald’s, before 11 a.m., for an Egg McMuffin.
Bon appétit.
