For 30 years, the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston has stood in service to children and their families. The soul of this special house lies in the hearts of these children and families who return to us again and again, year after year, for continued surgeries and treatment.
From preemie births to cancer, from horrific burns to organ transplants, we share their pain and their dreams of recovery. While providing a place of respite for those families facing catastrophic illness or a long and painful road of recuperation, we’re blessed with lessons taught to us by these brave children, lessons of courage, perseverance and hope.
The story behind the house began when an impressive force of dedicated volunteers worked hand in hand with generous benefactors to envision and develop the “house that love built.” Over these past 30 years, we’ve completed expansions, remodeling and created covered play areas for our children, many of whom are unable to play outside in the sunshine.
As we reflect on our past, we also look to the future with a continued vision of amazing prospects for our special home.
Galveston and the surrounding area is blessed with a population of benefactors who are willing to lend a hand, as well as funds, to the many worthy charities in our communities. The Ronald McDonald House of Galveston has been the recipient of this generosity, and we’re grateful to all who donate in whatever amounts, large gifts or small, foodstuffs, cleaning supplies, school supplies or gift cards.
It’s all appreciated. We need the help of the entire community; every dollar is essential and meaningful.
To mark the milestone of our 30 year anniversary, we invite you to join us for a 30th anniversary Pearl Celebration on May 18 at the Galveston Country Club. The evening will honor The Sealy & Smith Foundation for their 30 years of extraordinary and steadfast commitment to the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston. Each board member of this outstanding foundation truly is a member of our extended family.
The evening will offer extraordinary entertainment, splendid cuisine, notable libations and rousing activities, as well as dancing to all your favorite music. Please join us and be a part of this special evening of love and celebration.
For more details and for information on the purchase of tickets and sponsorships, call 409-762-8770. Margie or Debbie will be happy to assist you.
Once again, on behalf of the children, families, staff and volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston, thank you for your 30 years of love and support.
