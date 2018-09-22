Summer is over, but at its beginning I spent a magical summer day visiting Artist Boat’s Coastal Heritage Preserve on West Galveston Island. The “Preserve” runs across 669 acres and hosts freshwater and saltwater marshes, coastal prairie and a few tiny woodlots.
Visiting the Preserve is like going back in time; crossing its border paused the day’s busy rhythm. Turning from Stewart Road and proceeding along Settegast Road I saw ancient dunes and low-lying sloughs which, long ago, ran the length of our island, even on the East End where my family lives. The Preserve is one of the last places you can see Galveston Island — five millennia old — as it appeared to those who first inhabited and then later “discovered” it.
As I walked the Preserve’s low lying freshwater wetlands, where the Gulf once touched the shore, I was impressed by the large quantity of flourishing bird life. There I spied a black bellied whistling duck being followed by dozens of ducklings; several tall black necked stilts, sporting bright pink legs with feathers mimicking a tuxedo; and our very own resident mottled duck who thrives within all three ecosystems featured at the Preserve.
It was therapeutic for this “indoor lawyer” to then travel via four-wheeled mule across the coastal prairie, the most endangered habitat in North America. My guide and I saw the Northern Harrier (our island’s most common bird of prey) in flight over the grasses in search of web-toed marsh rabbits. We observed countless Eastern Meadowlarks, sporting bright yellow chests marked with black V shapes, singing from the tops of shrubs; their melodic song is the natural sound of the Preserve.
Navigating the Preserve that summer day with Artist Boat’s executive director Karla Klay, I deeply reflected, truly sensing the Preserve’s topography. I quietly recalled how close Galveston leaders — myself included — came to grooming this land for development of a 900 unit luxury marina. The Preserve would be forever gone now if Artist Boat, sensing an opportunity following 2008’s market crash, hadn’t raised $9.5 million to save this bay tract. Amid citizens’ angry response to council’s approval of the Marquette Master Planned Community, Artist Boat, in a masterpiece of political timing, did what Marquette and the city of Galveston wouldn’t, or couldn’t, do. It offered, and acted upon, a positive vision for the land.
Now, more than a decade later, Artist Boat’s and Marquette’s collaboration has delivered a permanent, natural legacy our community can protect, cherish, and grow.
For example, twice a year every Galveston public and private school seventh-grade class visits the Preserve for Eco-Art Kayak Adventures. While painting and kayaking, students learn how they will be future stewards of our island, the gulf, and the bay. Development on the Preserve is light and tasteful. The University Of Texas School Of Architecture designed and built a shaded Eco-Art Kayak Pavilion and Outdoor Classroom for students and adults to enjoy.
Artist Boat is a valued island nonprofit, locally led by a volunteer board. I thank Artist Boat for artfully designed, interpretive seawall benches; for the nature-based curriculum our students enjoy; and for the legacy of preserved coastal prairie. The organization turned 15 years old on Sept. 4. Who knew in 2003 how valuable this new organization would be to the Galveston Community now?
Happy Birthday Artist Boat!
