Texans are sick and dying because of the Republican Party’s malicious and self-serving COVID-19 policies. On Aug. 27, Galveston County hit the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, even though we now have both vaccines and masks to fight back.
But Gov. Greg Abbott and Republicans support neither masks nor life-saving vaccines. Abbott has banned school districts from instituting mask mandates. He and the Republican Party have argued these measures infringe on our freedom, but what freedom are they really protecting? The freedom to infect our fellow citizens with a fatal disease?
We must defeat this virus. A long-standing principle is that when your freedom endangers others, the state should act to protect citizen safety. However, not only did Abbott deny the pandemic, he blamed undocumented immigrants, falsely claiming that hordes of people are pouring across our borders and spewing the virus.
No evidence supports this argument — it’s designed to distract from his poor mismanagement of COVID that has resulted in the loss of many Texans’ lives. Instead of using COVID relief funds to encourage vaccination, a clear solution to COVID, Abbott focuses on spreading misinformation.
This points to a larger pattern of Texas Republicans, including County Judge Mark Henry, embracing distractions. Their clear priority is to use the pandemic as a political opportunity, a chance to keep their base riled up.
The novel idea of using funds to encourage Texans to mask up and get themselves vaccinated is just too politically unattractive for the Republicans to imagine.
Encouraging false conspiracy theories isn’t the way to defeat the pandemic. Texas Republicans offer no “real” solution. Their plan is that people should “tough it out” regardless of the number of Texans who grow sick and die.
Even though Republicans always champion local control as a way to make government more responsive, Abbott is intent on taking the weapons from the hands of Texans through banning mask mandates and discouraging vaccination.
That’s our Republican Party — changing its values based on what’s politically lucrative, not on what’s actually good for Texans.
Democrats offer a realistic, common-sense solution. Give Texans the tools to control the virus. Allow schools, businesses and other organizations to require people to be vaccinated. Political leaders should encourage everyone to vaccinate themselves and their families.
Free every Texan from the virus by working together to develop smart strategies, like mask requirements. Allow local entities to develop their own policies for their specific area.
Once the pandemic has been defeated, life can return to a more “normal” pattern. Republican leadership from Austin has been based in an ideological fantasy world, which is why the virus has made a comeback. Texans are divided, not focused on working together to solve this problem.
Democrats stand for doing the right things, things that will destroy the power of COVID-19 forever. Let’s unite as Texans to save lives, reduce suffering and get back to normal.
Successfully, this time.
Chairwoman Galveston County Democratic Party -That explains this nonsense.
Now let's hear from a REAL medical doctor:
The Covid death rate is at an all-time low. "That's very good news for us" said Dr. Robin Armstrong, "As a hospital physician I see lots of Covid patients, but when you look at the statistics, most people now are surviving as opposed to the first go-around."
That would include kids, despite the fact that they have been used as pawns for school districts that want to issue mask mandates. "Children don't need to wear masks" Dr. Armstrong told KTRH, "We don't need to have lockdowns, we need to have kids in schools, it's healthier for them."
Hordes of incoming illegals freely flooding across the border infected with COVID will not spread the disease? I stand down on this. This tells me all I need to know.
I think it was an excellent article for its intended purpose, and should be credited as such….
Credit should always be given to subject matter experts, including that of ideological fantasy worlds……
No evidence the author says! She wrote, "not only did Abbott deny the pandemic, he blamed undocumented immigrants, falsely claiming that hordes of people are pouring across our borders and spewing the virus." Is the author unaware of report or intentionally ignoring -
August 7 - NBC news reports - 18 percent of migrant families leaving Border Patrol custody tested positive for Covid, document says
In addition, over 25 percent of migrants recently scheduled for some “expedited” deportation flights tested positive, says a document obtained by NBC News. And this from Homeland Security agency report might enlighten this author.
What GAO Found
According to data from the Department of Homeland Security's U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), through February 2021, over 7,000 Office of Field Operations (OFO) and U.S. Border Patrol employees reported being infected with COVID-19, and 24 died due to COVID-19-related illnesses. In addition, over 20,000 OFO and Border Patrol employees were unable to work at some point due to COVID-19-related illnesses or quarantining in the same time period. OFO officials noted that employee absences due to COVID-19 did not generally have a significant impact on port operations, given relatively low travel volumes. In contrast, officials interviewed by GAO at three of four Border Patrol locations said that COVID-19 absences had impacted operations to some extent.
This article is just another of the quick - nonsense - from a progressive liberal that with the attraction of the pandering instead of thinking voted for Biden,
These articles based on fabrications of a Republican scheme, of course should be allowed, but have at least something more substantial then a figment of imagination.
Author claims "Abbott focuses on spreading misinformation." Either produce evidence for that claim or at least preference it with "I think." That statement, "spreading misinformation" by the author is actually, an unreasonable opinion and the lowest form of misinformation.
Abbott and Biden, most likely are performing to the best of their ability to do what is good for the USA/Texas citizens. The only difference is that Abbott knows what qualifies as a citizen and Biden is so demented that there is no qualification for citizenship. This is not an opinion about Biden because, despite the squiring to manipulate, we are visualizing from the border cameras hordes of invaders. Biden and his cabal are with gusto allowing virus infected illegals to invade, and additionally, is importing aliens, while abandoning USA citizens to the dangers of barbarian Taliban treatment.
