Imagine waking up in the morning and the first words in your mind are: “I know what the LIMU in LIMU EMU stands for!”
That’s when you know for sure that TV ads are really driving you crazy, especially when you choose to write about them for the edification and entertainment of others.
If you care, the LIMU stands for Liberty Mutual, sponsor of the ads that feature a guy in a yellow shirt and an emu in an equally yellow outfit. They appear in a couple of different sagas.
A thing you may have noticed about TV commercials is that a jillion of them are sponsored by drug companies, urging you to ask your doctor to prescribe a variety of drugs to treat everything from mental illness to a heart disease.
I guess the idea is to ask your doctor, because very few of the ads feature things you can get “over the counter.”
What has intrigued me for a long time are the names of the various potions.
Who makes them up? Who creates the original drugs and gives them the original names and then who gives them their popular, easy-to-remember names?
Who lies awake nights making up these names?
For instance, there is Dupixent, the popular name for an asthma prescription. On the ad, in smaller letters, is what I presume is the technical name, the scientific name, which in the case of Dupixent is dupilumab.
My son and I sometimes sit and try to sound out the scientific names, just to see if we can. Can you say that one?
Here’s another. Eliquis. You hear this one over and over, because it prevents blood clots, and everybody knows we should be worrying about blood clots. If you want to get Eliquis and order it technically, you can ask for apixaban. Yes, just try that.
Along with the emu, which is kind of cute, are many other animal salesmen for various commodities. One other bird, one I just can’t stand, is the turkey advocating quitting smoking. I approve of his message, but I think he’s hideous.
From birds, we get to bears. There are cartoonish bears selling toilet paper. Even they think they are a bit outrageous.
I kind of like the bear who opens the kitchen window and shares some cough medicine with a lady because it has honey. I presume he’s assuming everybody knows that bears love honey.
I like him because he asks permission to go rummaging in her trash barrels. A polite bear.
The cutest bears of all are the polars who drink Coca-Cola. They have been around for years and continue to be popular.
There are many more. I may have to write a Part Two.
In the meantime, keep watching.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.