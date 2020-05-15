Ulysses Grant no longer occupies the bottom spot on presidential ratings lists. Elected president in 1868, over the ensuing eight years he was found lacking in the presidential role. Then, 2016 rolled around and since, Grant appears to have been not so bad after all.
Currently, we have a president, Donald J. Trump, who regularly displays ignorance, arrogance and untruthfulness that eclipses Grant’s lapses. To make the point of Trump’s unsuitability for this high office, I wish to compare him to others that have occupied the office in years gone by. Because of space limitations, I’m able to compare him with only two of the other men that have served.
In the beginning there was George Washington. A Virginian, a planter by occupation. He was a colonial military leader in the French and Indian War. During our revolution, he was the commander of the Continental Army. In the latter command, he served in the field for six years.
He presided over the Constitutional Convention in 1787-88. He became the first president under the new Constitution in 1789. He purposefully stepped down in 1797, thereby establishing the precedent of two terms and out. He spurned an offer to become the new nation’s monarch.
Abraham Lincoln was our 16th president, 1861-65. Frontier born, self-educated, he became a lawyer. He participated in the Black Hawk War as a captain, later served in the Illinois legislature and the U.S. House of Representatives. He was first elected president in 1860, just in time to preside over a nation wracked by civil war. He led with dignity, courage and wisdom.
At the end in April 1865, Gen. Ulysses Grant at Appomattox asked his advice as to surrender terms. Lincoln’s wise reply, “Let um’ up easy.” He wished to “bind up the nation’s wounds” and knew punishment wouldn’t do it. His untimely death by an assassin’s hand was a supreme tragedy.
Then there’s Trump, the 45th president, elected in 2016. He’s the son of a wealthy New York real estate broker. With a large loan from his father, he, too, entered the real estate business. He has suffered six bankruptcies since. He has never held a public office before. He was (is?) in the luxury hotel business.
He’s a misogynist whose personal behavior, at times, toward women before and since his election isn’t appropriate for a president of our republic.
Five medical deferments during the Vietnam War. And, most importantly, he has attacked and with the connivance of “Mitch McConnell’s Senate Republicans” damaged the Constitution in the impeachment trial.
And, why the vehement refusal to reveal his income tax information? Why his fascination with the world’s dictators? Think Vladimir Putin.
Is this a person that belongs alongside the likes of Washington? Lincoln? The two Adams’, Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson, Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Franklin Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, et al.? I don’t think so; the office is besmirched, our republic imperiled.
