We’ve been so focused on the pandemic lately that we may have overlooked summertime hurricane preparations that are also critically important.
As a former Galveston mayor and veteran of over 55 years in the insurance business, I know how important hurricane preparations are. I hope you will take these steps to protect your family and business now because even though hurricane season officially began June 1, the most active storm months are August and September.
Top of your list is to check with your insurance agency to ensure you have adequate windstorm and flood coverage. Know what your policies cover and have the documents ready to take with you if you evacuate. This should be done right away — you won’t be able to buy insurance after a storm enters the Gulf.
Also write down contact and medical information for everyone in your household and give everyone a copy. There are excellent checklists and forms on Galveston’s website; search the web for “Galveston Hurricane Preparedness Digital Toolkit.”
Other “now” tasks include signing up for free transportation assistance if you will need it to evacuate. Go to galvestontx.gov/needaride or call 409-797-3701 to sign up in advance. Also sign up for emergency telephone notifications at galvestontx.gov/onecall, or call 409-765-3701.
Visit the emergency management Facebook page at facebook.com/galvestonOEM. You will find valuable resources from the state, county and city, as well as updates on the latest emergency news.
Write down those web addresses along with your computer passwords to take with you if you evacuate. You might be someplace without your own phone or computer, and may need to access them from someone else’s device.
Next, know where you will go if you have to evacuate. Have maps and alternate routes, and decide what to do about your pets.
Then go around your home or business and take pictures of everything, inside and out. Photos will come in handy if you need to file a claim after a storm. Email the pictures to yourself, family and friends, so you’ll have them if your internet access is limited after a storm. If you have access to cloud storage, put copies there, too, along with your contact lists and medical information.
Finally, clean out the garage or other low-lying areas likely to flood. Put everything of value out of harm’s way, and get rid of things that might be dangerous if blown in the wind. Ensure you have materials for boarding up, and make sure storm shutters work if you have them.
And prepare a “go box” you can grab at a moment’s notice. A wheeled suitcase is excellent for this. Don’t forget medications and copies of prescriptions.
Share your plan with family, neighbors and friends, and find out what their plans are as well.
Please plan well, be safe and pray we’ll escape 2020 without a storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.