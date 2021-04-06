We had better believe him. On national TV, Mitch McConnell told us what to expect when the Republicans next take control of the Senate if the Democrats mess with his ability to stonewall every policy the Democrats try to pass by messing with the filibuster.
McConnell is like the malevolent landlord threatening to continue turning off your electricity whenever he wants unless you sign an agreement giving him the right to turn off your electricity whenever he wants.
He threatened a “scorched earth” Senate. What? As if he and his Republican colleagues aren’t already setting fire to the democratic process. For God’s sake, 139 Republican representatives and eight Republican senators refused to accept the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden in a shameful and seditious attempt to undo democracy — and on the same day that a murderous mob of Trump supporters laid siege to the Capitol to accomplish the same end.
As far as middle- and lower-class Americans are concerned, the earth beneath their feet is already scorched, thanks to the Republicans, who don’t care one whit about them. Witness: Not one Republican representative or senator voted with the Democrats to send the $1.9 trillion economic relief package to the American people, even though some polls indicate that 60 percent of Republican voters approve of the bill.
However, in 2017, the Republican legislators voted to give the wealthiest 2 percent of Americans tax cuts that also increased the deficit by $1.9 trillion without flinching and partied in the Rose Garden afterward.
The deficit only seems to matter to Republicans when Democrats try to help lower- and middle-class Americans, for example with affordable health care.
Since the 2020 election, Republican legislatures in 43 states have written over 250 laws that overtly restrict voter rights because they know they cannot win without resorting to Jim Crow-type voter suppression designed to keep Democratic voters, especially people of color, away from the polls.
And Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp is the first to throw a deadly stone at democracy. He signed a bill that basically puts all future elections in the hands of the Republicans and gets rid of election officials who would not bend to Trump’s attempt to overturn Georgia’s election results.
In addition, the Republicans will continue to gerrymander districts in a way that practically guarantees their reelection by a minority of voters. That’s the only reason these Republicans keep getting reelected; the only reason 43 states are controlled by Republicans who have no agenda to help the average citizen, no plan for affordable health care, no plan to fix our infrastructure.
This is why the House and the Senate must pass the For the People Law, HR1, even if it means eliminating or altering the anti-democratic filibuster. Call McConnell’s bluff. It may be the only way to preserve democracy considering the Republicans are blatantly trying to destroy it.
When the Republicans show us who they are — we had better believe them.
