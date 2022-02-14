If you were in Texas City when all the lights went off, I hope you didn’t have the reaction I experienced.
I was as close to a mental breakdown as I’ve ever been. A complete panic attack.
There’s something about losing power that sets off a terrible foreboding in me.
I decided I couldn’t stay home in the dark. So, I got into my car and started driving toward my son’s house, many, many blocks away.
Dark houses. No street lights. I had seen the southern sky turning redder and redder and wondered whether all the plants were on fire.
I looked that way and finally realized they were burning all their flares. It was scary.
I thought, later, that must be what hell looks like.
Driving on dark streets is very hard, even when you think you know Texas City like the back of your hand, as someone is always saying.
But the headlights sometimes pick up the street signs and sometimes not. I got turned around at least twice, once on the trip there, and once back.
I made it across town and sat in front of my son’s house where he noticed me and came to see what I was doing. I asked him to get in the car, which had finally gotten warm on the trip across town.
We sat and talked, and I decided to go inside. Once inside, I began to feel better, though they had no lights either. But they had big flashlights and big candles and good preparation for emergencies, which I had lacked.
So, they found me a really cute decorative battery-powered light that looked like a snowman and decided to let me take it home. Then we decided Mike would go home with me. And quickly my daughter-in-law Lisa decided she would follow us.
So, we all ended up at my house, with the lighted snowman, and I was getting calmer and calmer.
Then, of course, the power came back on and I celebrated joyfully.
I made a solemn vow to go buy a good, big electric lantern and some candles and matches.
I had a candle that was totally worthless because I had no matches or lighter. So, I’m remembering to put some matches on the list.
I used to have a battery-powered radio and having another one would be a good idea.
Because there was no way anybody could tell anybody what was going on.
The next morning, I looked in the metro paper and hiding in a tiny spot on Page 2 was a little story that the power had gone out and come back and nobody knew why. And it was probably a miracle they got that story in, because they probably were fighting to make a deadline.
I know, from later, that Bruce Clawson announced the blackout, announced it was over, announced the water needed to be boiled and then announced we could stop boiling.
But I got all those messages way after the emergency because my landline phone had no power.
A few days later, the paper had a big story emphasizing how serious the outage had been and how much worse it could’ve been.
I was glad to learn that I wasn’t the only panicky person in town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.