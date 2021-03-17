In honor of Sunshine Week, I want to share some of the ways in which League City has worked to foster transparency with our residents. The preservation of our freedoms is dependent on government transparency, and League City works hard to maintain a climate of open communication.
BUDGET TRANSPARENCY
Every year, the League City Council hosts a series of budget workshops that are open to the public. Residents are invited to attend and provide comments on how funding will be allocated to different departments for the coming fiscal year. Budget workshops for fiscal year 2022 (which starts Oct. 1) are scheduled for July 19, 20 and 26 and Aug. 2, 3, 9 and 16. The city’s budget also is available to download on our website at Leaguecity.com/budget.
COUNCIL MEETINGS
While city council meetings are always open to the public, the onset of COVID added an additional way for our residents to view government in action. In April 2020, League City started broadcasting city council meetings live on the city’s Facebook page. For those who miss the live broadcast, the most recent council meeting is replayed at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day on Comcast channel 16. In addition, a recording of all council meetings is available to stream on the city’s website 24/7.
CITY PUBLICATIONS
League City’s Communication Department puts out frequent print and electronic publications to update our residents on everything from upcoming events to projects and initiatives. Every Friday, the weekly City Manager’s Update is published on our website and gives readers an inside look at what every city department is working on. Updates on the 31 projects included in our 2019 bond program also are published on our website at LeagueCity.com/bond2019. City Matters, a printed news magazine mailed quarterly to all League City residents, provides in-depth articles about issues of local concern. There’s also a monthly electronic newsletter residents can subscribe to at LeagueCity.com/emails.
PUBLIC MEETINGS AND TOWN HALLS
Before, COVID we held frequent town halls and public meetings to give residents the opportunity to ask questions and provide input regarding local projects such as drainage and mobility. In 2020, these meetings were held over Zoom or in-person with social distancing measures in place. Many of the meetings also were broadcast live on the city’s Facebook page.
BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS
When residents volunteer to be on a board or commission, they can provide input on a range of local issues and also have insight into details surrounding future plans and funding. There are boards and commissions ranging from the animal shelter to infrastructure and finance. Board agendas and minutes are available on our website.
In addition to the efforts I mentioned above, our city council members, city manager and city department heads are always open to hearing from residents. We understand that our work is for the public, and we’re at your service. Transparent government is good government.
