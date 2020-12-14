I almost got scammed again. I have to tell you about it because I learned an important lesson you also need to know.
If someone asks you to send money by buying gift cards, that’s a sure sign the whole saga is a scam.
The first and only time I actually fell for a scam involved cash money, but that’s the exception.
It all began when I emailed a company to get a refund. The man I was talking to, who had a thick foreign accent, began to send me through a long set of computer directions.
What finally ended up, though I didn’t realize it until later, was the opening of an icon that allowed him to access my computer remotely.
Yes, that’s possible. People who work on computers can work on yours from theirs, with the proper connections.
Anyway, after all the maneuvering, he showed me a picture of my bank account. It was, as far as I knew from my records, absolutely correct.
Then, as he was adding on the refund, my balance was suddenly changed from the correct number to $20,000.
He said they couldn’t fix it with their computer and I now had $20,000 of the company’s money.
That’s where it got more and more complicated. I had to activate my cellphone so I could take it with me and follow instructions from him.
I had to go to a certain business and buy 12 $500 gift cards.
I haven’t been driving, so my son and daughter-in-law have my car, drive me around and do all my shopping.
He then told me he would hire me an Uber or a taxi to get to the store. I told him I would have to call my kin and see if they could take me. I told him they probably couldn’t on such short notice.
He then got really hateful, saying if I didn’t send back the money, he would not only take over my bank account, he would also lock up my computer, making it unusable.
That’s when I got really scared because I had watched him maneuver the computer and the finances.
I got my daughter-in-law to come and was ordered to tell him when she arrived so he could time my trip to the store. He also made me promise not to tell her anything about what was going on.
She came, and I broke my promise. I told her everything. She said I was being scammed, but I was still scared. She kept talking me out of it and called the bank to see if my real account total was still there. It was.
We turned around and it was then I realized I could move my money to a new account, and we headed for the bank.
That’s when my banker said the gift cards are used by scammers because they can’t be traced and the payment was usually in two installments, which also had been stipulated.
We moved the account and I finally breathed a sigh of relief. I went home and turned off my computer. Both my phones kept ringing and I kept not answering.
All is OK. So, if this happens to you, be warned. Be safe. Try not to be as gullible as I am.
