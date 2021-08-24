Lately, two issues involving those who are entrusted with taking care of us caught my attention.
One is local. A recent editorial challenged our commissioners to focus on our own backyard rather than elsewhere (“County should focus more on issues here at home,” The Daily News, Aug. 10). Well, shortly afterward, it showed that they’re better at telling others what to do than doing similar things themselves.
Assuring adequate access to Pelican Island doesn’t have the same ring to it as clamoring for improvement of Interstate 45 to get through Houston, but it’s of significant economic importance.
Just a memorandum may be enough to scold the neighbor but not enough to provide true leadership to the county’s needs — not just for that bridge but also, for example, getting the Texas Department of Transportation and the railroads to provide more cross-county, east-west thoroughfares with overpasses, unimpeded by lumbering long trains.
And what about creating a countywide flood control district? Building on the effort by League City, it would combine resources in the search for a more comprehensive solution to combat the threat of another Harvey disaster.
On the national level, I noticed a statement by a senator admitting that there’s climate change but not wanting us to switch to renewable energy because it would be too costly. This is based on assuming that our cost of fossil fuel would remain steady if we stick with it.
But would it? Does it?
Whether true or not, whether human-made or natural climate change, we’re experiencing consequential increasing heat and cold extremes. Not just as discomfort, but in our diminishing wallets. We need to use increasing amount of electricity and gas.
Its cost are climbing faster than our paychecks. Are politicians who want to save us from the supposed cost of weaning us off fossil fuel not cognizant of the equation “unit price times quantity equals cost?”
Even the belief that equal amounts of energy from fossil fuel are cheaper than renewables is questionable. Let’s compare oil and solar. The cost for the power lines transmitting electricity produced from it is equal. But what about the cost of producing, transporting, storing and refining oil, and then generating electricity versus capturing sunlight and storing the electricity derived from it.
Compare effort and materials required to build and maintain pipelines, tank farms, refineries and power plants versus solar panel fields and battery banks. Added to that equation is the question which poses a higher risk of costly consequences from malfunction to environment, structures and lives.
And what if the use of renewables was more costly? Wouldn’t an ounce of cost preventing more carbon release into the atmosphere be cheaper than a pound of cost scrubbing it from it?
There may be more to all that. There may be factors I’m not aware of. But from my perspective, which granted is limited, I think that somehow we should expect more and better actions and advice from those who ask us to choose them and pay them to provide for us.
Don’t you?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.