On Sept. 16, “60 Minutes” aired a program that every Galvestonian should have seen. It covered a simple, but effective, way of dealing with the feral cat problem in Hawaii with no threat to their birds, human habitation, or their unique wild animals. It was at base, something I suggested in The Daily News years ago.
One of the Hawaiian islands built a large enclosure where they release any feral cat found in the state. They feed them, give them veterinarian care, and the enclosure protects them from any danger. The cats are happy, with some getting adopted, the unique, endangered Hawaiian birds thrive in their natural world without these unfamiliar predators and everybody is happy.
Amazingly, this facility attracts tourists, many of whom visit the island and spend their money there just so they can play with these kitties, who have calmed down around other people-loving cats, and they are given a real chance at life.
This is in stark contrast to the avian slaughter still in progress on our island, perhaps the most significant stopover for songbirds and shorebirds on the continent. We got tired of doing our job with unwanted pets and started releasing cats all over the island.
We have a wonderful tool for researching the infamous “trap, neuter and release” copout plan for “solving” the feral cat problem. It’s called the “internet,” and it is full of failed attempts to cut down on feral cat numbers. Populations usually increase, despite the supposed requirement of neutering them before release.
The problem exists because vocal minorities demand that cats not be put down, despite nobody wanting them as pets. The problem is exacerbated when fertile members become part of the colony, doing what cats do. And while nature uses limiting factors such as inadequate food supply to lower numbers of wild animals, we keep dumping food at colonies so unnatural selection fails to take place.
Sadly, cats kill out of instinct, so fed cats are only better hunters. Population explosion at trap, neuter and release sites from Florida to California are well documented in the scientific literature and the news isn’t good. And this is despite the fact that many feral cats are brutally killed by automobiles and other horrible deaths.
There are several serious diseases that feral cats pass along to people, other cats and even other species of wild mammals. And we still do trap, neuter and release. The more we place their colonies away from peoples’ houses, the more the cats invade natural areas birds and other wild creatures inhabit.
Our birds, with supposed state and federal protection, have already been reduced by about 40 percent in the last 30 years. One day, when our children and grandchildren ask what happened to our songbirds, Galveston can be famous for something.
It is hard to imagine how an island with two bird clubs and money from birding festivals can engage in such avian slaughter. And how our collective prejudices can choose unwanted cats over our wonderful birds.
