Recently, two young men and a woman were making an Uber Eats delivery to Galveston and decided to go to the beach. Walking down to the sand at 26th Street, they saw a ton of surfers and several people out swimming in the warm water. They decided to hit the water.
As they got out to chest deep, the feeder current pulled them toward the Pleasure Pier, gently causing their feet to bounce along the bottom. A fairly strong east to west longshore current ran along the beach. As it hit the jetties and piers, most had significant rip currents on the leeward sides, the west side in this scenario.
These rip currents had been running for a couple of days and had scoured out pretty deep troughs on the west side of all the structures.
The trio quickly went from bouncing in the shallow waters of the feeder to getting sucked away from shore in the deep waters of the rip current. All three started panicking and went vertical in the water, struggling for each breath.
Someone spotted what was happening, and called the 911 dispatcher, who quickly notified Beach Patrol, then the Galveston Marine Response partners of Police Fire, and EMS. The call came in that there were five people in distress. A minute or so later, the first Beach Patrol truck arrived, and the two supervisors hit the water.
It was a bit chaotic as they sorted out what was what, but eventually it turned out there were three victims, and the other people were surfers who were helping the victims. This isn’t unusual, surfers probably make at least as many rescues as lifeguards, although this can come at a cost, since most don’t have formal rescue training.
Two of the victims were being brought in by surfers and Beach Patrol, fire, and EMS went to help one that collapsed. One of the lifeguards helped with this while the other, Michael Lucero, went for the third victim on a rescue board.
Lucero spotted her being assisted by a surfer, who was reaching across his stand-up paddle board and holding her steady about 60 yards from shore. The rip current had spat her out about halfway to the Pleasure Pier, and they were floating quickly to the 27th Street jetty.
Lucero approached and made contact with them about the time they rounded the end of the 27th street jetty. He attempted to get her on the rescue board, and she fell off. Then it got interesting.
The surfer got her up on his board and said, “You ever surf? No? OK 1,2,3!”, and he pushed her into a wave. She made it part way in as Lucero paddled after her as fast as he could. She then fell off the board and started to struggle and go under. Lucero arrived just in time, grabbed her, wrapped her in his rescue tube, and took her the rest of the way to safety.
This would have gone a different way, were it not for the surfers, and those who make it possible for us to work guards all year.
Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.
