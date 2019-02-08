What a great country we live in. There’s no better place in the world to pursue happiness. Happiness is always a work in progress. Be content where you are today — but always pursue.
Being a somewhat normal person I sometimes look back on my experiences in life. One particular time I lost a new rod and reel and immediately felt terrible. As my pity party started, I thought why me, and the why of it came to me.
There was a young man who was down on his luck, he had very little money and it was his son’s birthday. He came across this brand new rod and reel. Was it real? Did it happen? Could it happen? Of course. But regardless of what happen to the rod and reel my gratefulness and happiness soared.
Sometimes all you need to do is change the way you look at things. What’s so great about America and our way of government is that there’s opportunity and potential for everyone — and I do mean everyone; but as it was once said “opportunity often comes dressed in coveralls and looks like work.”
Most people realize all people are not the same. There are good and bad people. There are hard workers, and people who do as little as possible, if anything, and expect the same outcome.
It has been said many times and in many ways that if America is ever defeated it will come from within, and if you look with clear eyes you can see the threat.
• Weak borders and immigration laws allowing America to be overrun by people who don’t come to America to become Americans but to milk the system, wave their flags, and proclaim pride in a country they flee.
• Americans who don’t see the threat of illegal voting by illegal immigrants who sometimes pay “coyotes” hundreds, if not thousands, to enter America; do not think the cost of fake identification is out of their reach. We also have politicians who want to give them IDs; to me amazingly un-American.
• Electing Congress people who wave the flag of their country and are sworn in with their hand on the Koran, a book that identifies Christians as infidels who should be killed.
Don’t be discouraged. There are millions and millions of Americans with clear eyes and good hearts and they’re not afraid. They love their country and they will do their best to protect it with pure motivations and respect for the principles and precepts on which it was founded.
The only way America will ever be defeated is if we set back and let the victimizers and people who portray themselves as victims succeed by yielding to some misguided sense of tolerance for people who ironically have no tolerance.
