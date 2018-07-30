Unlike most of my fellow Friends of Galveston Island State Park board members, I will brag on how much our group does to preserve and to improve the park — and so will our President Lynn Smith — when she kicks off our annual meeting at 4 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Galveston Island Country Club.
Lynn and I are veteran sales promoters, so we know that it helps to brag politely on your goods and your good deeds just enough to entice and not enough to turn anyone off. Although I do get to write frequently about what we do at the park, I couldn’t ask for enough newspaper space to give you all the details of our activities. So, it’s good that once a year we get to invite you all down so we can preen our feathers for you and all the world to see.
Lynn will be joined by park Interpretive Ranger Lisa Reznicek, our guest speaker. Now don’t let that fancy interpretive word turn you off. That’s just one of the high sounding titles that the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department gives people so they don’t have to pay them what they’re worth. Seriously, Lisa’s job is to dream up all the regularly scheduled and spontaneous activities and programs that make your visit to the park both recreational and informative. She will be talking about all the fun, and otherwise interesting things, that she and her volunteers have cooked up for you to do and to see at the park on your next visit. You’ll be surprised at all the things Lisa and her volunteers have in store for you.
So, if you’re already a member come on down and renew your membership, enjoy the conviviality and smile smugly at what your dues and contributions are doing. If you’re not a member, we invite you to come on down and sign up at the meeting or just mail your contributions to P.O. Box 5428, Galveston, TX 77554, so that you, too, can smile contentedly knowing you’re doing good.
Make sure to come a bit early so you can enjoy the wine and finger food provided by Moody National Bank. Look me up, and I’ll sip a dry red along with you.
