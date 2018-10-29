Who comes to mind when you think of someone you want to represent you? Someone fair, kind, or who can put themselves in your shoes? Maybe you prefer someone who “is” in your shoes? What kind of person would best represent you?
I know you’ve heard of Mayes Middleton, running for House District 23. I “know” you have, because, if you look around you will see billboards, yard signs, and swag galore. What you may not know is how much these cost, both in time and money. This isn’t a struggle for Mayes because he has inherited a “lot” of money. Specifically, Mayes has loaned himself $480,000 for this campaign alone.
Mayes can afford to buy anything you can slap a monogram on. Throughout his campaign I’ve seen T-shirt’s, jackets, magnets, hats, and more. All made to encourage people to vote for him. Mayes has enough money that he doesn’t need to spend much time block walking, phone banking, or manning the polls. He has hired help for that.
Mayes can afford enough pamphlets to blanket all of Galveston and Chambers counties. A look at his campaign finance reports show just how familiar you should be with Middleton. Only since July, he has spent $40,592 on “advertising,” $67,106 on “wages/contract labor,” and $39,500 on “consulting” (his top three expenditures). That’s a “lot” of money to spend on a little House district race. Some might see it as an investment. Though it begs the question, what’s his return? Judging by the number of PACs he’s involved with, its safe to assume he will get a fair return.
This is in stark comparison to someone you likely have “not” heard of. His opponent, Amanda Jamrok. Amanda works a 9 to 5 often picking up overtime. She drives from Galveston to north Houston every day. She has medical bills, foster pets, and many other things that require her time and money over her campaign. Amanda has shirts, signs, and papers. Much less however, working out of her own pocket and around bills.
She and some volunteers block walk to every house. She can’t cover half the ground Mayes can. Sure, she could fundraise (and she has), but it takes time to fundraise, and if you work for a living, you understand time is money, period. Amanda wants to see change in her own life. She shares the struggles most of us have. Sadly, her chances of winning are much slimmer compared to Mayes and his pocketbook.
This tale is as old as time. This is why people say they are fed up with “politicians,” but keep voting them in. Name recognition and branding, things “politicians” can afford. Amanda is “not” less of a candidate because you haven’t seen her face on a billboard everyday during your morning commute. When you vote, remember to think, who has my best interest at heart? Who understands my struggles? A vote for Jamrok is a vote for you.
