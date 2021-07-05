Those who enjoy reports from the game wardens will be happy to see I’ve finally received another set of interesting happenstances. Many happened quite a while ago, according to the news release, but may still be interesting.
A Polk County game warden got a call about people loading up a deer. A deputy was nearby and helped the warden patrolling the area. They saw an ATV drive by and tried to stop it, but the all-terrain driver turned off on a muddy road and the warden followed in his four-wheel drive vehicle.
The road ended and the warden guided the deputy to where he expected the ATV to return.
The deputy caught the driver and discovered the ATV was stolen.
A pair of law enforcement specialists did a good job.
Another report talks about a slough in a national forest suspected of being baited with corn.
I had to look that up. A slough is “a place of deep mire or mud.”
Anyway, the wardens in Trinity County found fresh corn in the water and posted themselves nearby before daylight.
They located two hunters about 20 yards from the corn baiting, and after an interview, the hunters admitted to hunting over bait. They also were cited for possession of lead shot and tagging violations for deer from earlier in the season. Five wood ducks also were seized.
An Orange County warden was traveling along a wildlife management area when he saw a vehicle driving through the construction zone with what looked like a shotgun on the dashboard.
He came near the vehicle and saw a man carrying a shotgun coming from the woods, which is a closed area. The guy claimed he was hunting hogs and was looking for a stand his friend had built near the highway.
The warden found the stand on the wildlife management property. Eventually, two wardens issued citations to the two people, one for hunting in a non-hunting area and one for building the illegal stand.
One of the things we learn from these reports is there are all sorts of laws about hunting and fishing that most of us don’t know.
Have you wondered whether all these folks get punished for breaking those laws? The answer is yes, and I can vouch for that from personal experience.
I covered a trial in a Galveston County court in which a man was charged with shooting a pet exotic deer, which was standing in a fenced field. He was found guilty and punished. Sadly, I can’t remember if he got a fine or jail time.
He probably had to make restitution because that frequently happens when somebody has suffered a loss of personal property.
Another outcome also happens when deer or illegally killed fish are obtained. The animals are often given to poor people who can use them for food.
I think that’s a win-win that comes from a bad act.
Three cheers for the game wardens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.