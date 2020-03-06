After the Civil War ended in 1865, the period known as Reconstruction began and lasted 12 years. The Compromise of 1877 unfortunately led to the reversal of many of the advances during Reconstruction.
The city of Hitchcock went through what seemed like a civil war in 2018 and 2019. While there were no casualties or prisoners of war, there was a great deal of loss. Friendships ended and some families were divided. The community seemed split right down the middle.
After the Civil War ended, newly elected officials took office locally and nationally. The 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments were added to the Constitution, and state constitutions had to be rewritten.
Not everyone was happy about the changes, and many refused to accept the new laws put in place. Some dreamed of the good old days while others hoped for a brighter future that was more inclusive.
The city of Hitchcock elected officials and city staff are working to make necessary changes in the city that were long overdue. The city charter was outdated, and the recommended changes are necessary for the continued improvement of the city.
One of the major changes recommended to the city charter is the change from a mayor-council form of government to a manager-council form of government. I’m in support of the change to a manager-council form of government because we need a professional person in charge of the day-to-day operation of the city.
It’s unreasonable to expect a mayor that’s elected every two years to be able to run the day-to-day operations of the city as a volunteer. I understand when individuals sign up to run for office, if elected they agree to fulfill the duties of the position they ran for. But in 2020 those duties are very different than they were in 1960.
Will the city of Hitchcock take steps to continue moving forward, or will fear reverse the progress that has been made? The jury is still out, but the election in May 2020 will decide the city’s fate.
I ran across a great quote by Barbara Jordan, “More is required of public officials than slogans and handshakes and press releases. More is required. We must hold ourselves strictly accountable. We must provide the people with a vision of the future.”
As you meet candidates running for office in Hitchcock, ask yourself, “Are they planning to help move the city forward or do they want to go backward?” Are you casting a vote out of fear or for hope of a better Hitchcock?
Hitchcock has a new comprehensive plan for 2020 and a vision for the next 20 years. The possibility of a 2020 compromise during the May election could derail those plans and take the city backward instead of forward. In addition to public officials, each registered voter must be held accountable for the vision of the future we want to support.
