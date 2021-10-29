What do these four women have in common? Elizabeth Taylor, Tina Turner, Halle Berry and Rihanna stand as rich, beautiful, talented icons of their generations. Yet, all were victims of domestic violence.
What this also illustrates is that the domestic violence, although ongoing, was kept secret.
Today, despite many positive changes including hotlines, women’s shelters and available counseling, the “quiet” continues to shield domestic abusers.
Perhaps what we’ve yet to accept is that abusers know how to outsmart the system. They know how to hit in places clothes will cover. They know that types of financial manipulation are tough to prove. They know if you’re alone with them while ill or bedridden after a surgery, you can be denied food and water or could die if you can’t manage to get out of bed to get your medications.
They know you will have survival sex to stay alive.
These abuses, and more, can be successfully managed by a perpetrator without the knowledge of neighbors, relatives or friends.
October was National Domestic Awareness Month. At the October meeting of the Gulf Coast Homeless Coalition, several nonprofit leaders reported an alarming sudden increase in the number of women and children who had to flee instances of domestic violence in Galveston County and southern Harris County. Most of the women involved became homeless and many had children.
Isolation because of COVID certainly seemed to play a part in the escalation.
“Few would argue that we’re living in trying times,” said Gayle Nelson, executive director of Family Promise of Clear Lake. “Thousands have lost their jobs and homes because of COVID-19. Stress and depression exacerbate mental illness and substance abuse problems.”
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, on a national level:
• There have been 513 gun-related domestic violence fatalities in 2021;
• 10 million people a year are physically abused by an intimate partner;
• 20,000 calls are placed a day to domestic violence hotlines; and
• 20 percent of women in the United States have been raped.
As the holidays approach, the picture could worsen. According to Women Against Crime: Women often experience domestic abuse or violence on or around major holidays, including Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s, and even Super Bowl Sunday. Many victims are unable to escape, despite the holidays being a time of family reunions, warm conversations and generosity.
This year, as the holiday season approaches, let us all be mindful of the rise of domestic violence in our community. Be aware that victims in these situations may not be wearing a black eye or a cast on their arms. This is a crime that thrives in silence.
(1) comment
Good message Ms. Rappaport! In this nation a message like this one is always timely!!![thumbup][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.