Artist Boat began 15 years ago as a dream to promote awareness and preservation of coastal and marine habitats through the sciences and arts. A concept ahead of its time, Artist Boat has grown into a major conservation and education organization serving the region from its Galveston offices.
Join us in celebrating this Galveston treasure at the annual Float the Boat benefit on Nov. 10. It’s guaranteed to be a fun birthday bash with live music and great food. True to its spirit of combining art and the outdoors, Artist Boat will invite guests to bid on artwork and other special items in a silent auction and enter a drawing to win a Viking kayak.
Proceeds support the Artist Boat and its vision to inspire and educate so that “everyone who experiences our Gulf Coast values and protects its natural beauty.”
Artist Boat’s vision comes to life through programs like its Guided Eco-Art and Eco-Tour Adventures via kayak on Galveston Island and in Galveston Bay. Youth Eco-Art and Eco-Tour Adventures for students combine arts and sciences for exploration and appreciation of coastal habitats.
It’s remarkable that more than 120,000 people in the greater Galveston/Houston area have participated in Artist Boat kayak adventures, volunteered to restore coastal habit, and created public eco-art.
But Artist Boat’s programs reach much further. Consider these remarkable programs spearheaded by Artist Boat and supported by volunteers, grants, and donations:
• 70 Galveston seawall benches decorated with interpretive art designed to inspire the public about our natural and cultural history;
• 669 acres of conserved land on the West End of Galveston Island;
• More than 50 acres of dunes and prairies between 8-mile Road and Surfside restored after Hurricane Ike; and
• 11,332 youth across Houston, Pasadena, and Clear Creek school districts have created more than 70 large-scale public eco-art pieces for their campuses.
Follow us on Facebook to see a complete list of 15 major programs launched by Artist Boat in celebration of 15 years.
And join us for Float the Boat, where each year we honor long-time Artist Boat supporters who have made a significant impact on the success of Artist Boat’s programs and efforts to protect coastal habitat.
This year we will honor Sheridan Mitchell Lorenz, who has demonstrated her lifelong passion for nature in many tangible ways. In 2002, she co-founded FeatherFest, and in 2003 was Artist Boat’s first private donor.
We can’t list all of our generous Artist Boat sponsors, but we would like to recognize the contributions of a few: kayak donor Viking Kayaks; dinner co-sponsors Sysco and Farley Girls; Del Papa Distributing Co.; and live music by Alligator Handshake.
Visit www.artistboat.org to learn more and buy tickets. Or call Artist Boat at 409-770-0722.
