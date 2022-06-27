Several years ago, I covered an unusual trial in a county court in Galveston.
A man had been arrested for shooting a Sitka deer. The deer was a pet, fenced on its owners’ property.
The charges were brought by a game warden, an employee of Texas Parks and Wildlife. And since that time, I have been fascinated by the work of game wardens and able to follow their varied activities because I get news releases from the wildlife department on my computer.
The story I want to share is not a new one, but an interesting example of what these fine folks do, day after day.
The report, which takes place in the Big Bend Ranch State Park, refers to something they call “pour offs,” which I am assuming are vertical channels where water has run through the mountainous territory. I hope I am right.
The game warden and a ranch police officer were patrolling a trail when they discovered a car containing a park pass, a car rental agreement, a jug of water and snacks, but no person.
The officers hiked the trail in vain. The next morning, they set out again, joined by another officer who has received a report of a missing hiker.
One officer called out for the hiker, who called to them from one of the pour offs.
The officer rappelled down to the man, who was dehydrated, exhausted and had an injured ankle.
He said he had drunk river water to keep hydrated.
They requested a helicopter to get him out, but bad weather prevented that.
So, with the help of an added game warden, two state park rangers, a border patrol agent and a county sheriff’s deputy, they managed to get him up to the navigable rest of the trail.
There EMS people met him, gave medical care and took him to a hospital for further treatment.
A happy ending.
Another happy ending happened when a brand-new game warden, who had just graduated from the academy, was enjoying a weekend of camping at Fayette Lake before reporting for his first duty station.
On Sunday morning he came across a small aluminum boat abandoned at the dam. He called local dispatchers and gave them the boat registration numbers, then towed the boat to a boat camp and secured it.
The warden found out from a park worker that the boat had been stolen from one of the campers.
The boat was identified, and the campers were overjoyed, according to the report.
Another happy ending.
But they all don’t go so well. A group of young people were shooting skeet from a country road in Lubbock County when the game warden came along.
The warden questioned them, and one admitted they had been shooting and did not know the owner of the field they were shooting across. A family member of one of the young men said, “we have done this for years.”
The warden issued them all citations for Discharge of Firearm on Public Roadway and Trespass by Projectile.
I learn about new laws all the time. Now, you know them, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.