Galveston College opened its doors on Sept. 18, 1967. Since then, countless people have been associated with Galveston’s hometown community college. Classes have been taken, degrees and certificates earned, jobs accomplished and events have been held.
You’ve likely driven by the lighthouse beacon on our campus at 39th Street and Avenue Q. Almost everyone has passed the Beacon Square landmark as they’ve cruised through the city.
Members of the community should be proud of having this resource here in Galveston.
This fall, Galveston College celebrates 54 years of educating Galveston students and the Galveston College Foundation will celebrate 25 years of providing Universal Access scholarships through an inaugural Whitecaps Giving Day on Sept. 18.
Through emails and social media posts, we’ll have fun as a virtual community and also invite our friends and alumni to support a specific area of the college with a donation during different hours of the day.
When the invite goes out, there will be a matching gift opportunity for a period of time. When a giving challenge is met — for example, if we raise $250 in one hour for nursing — the matching gift donors’ contribution will be “unlocked” to support the college. A $250 gift will turn into $500.
Donors will be recognized online as gifts are received. All gifts — no matter the amount — make a difference.
Drawings also will occur throughout the day. Anyone who has donated “day of” prior to a particular drawing will be automatically entered.
Alumni will be encouraged to officially join the Galveston College Alumni Association in honor of this day by filling out an easy online form. All new members will receive a car decal created especially for Galveston College Alumni Association 2021 Whitecaps.
