April 9, 1865, is the day Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox. In Elizabeth R. Varon’s book “Appomattox Victory, Defeat, and Freedom at the end of the Civil War” you will find the following in Chapter 4:
“No soldiers took greater pride in the surrender than the African Americans who fought in the Appomattox campaign. Six Regiments of the USCT played a key role in the last day’s fighting; one other waited in the wings.”
Also, in Varon’s book you will find Luman Tenney of Sheridan’s calvary recounting the scene for his mother and sisters:
“The morning of the 9th came. The Calvary was being pushed back rapidly towards the station. The boys were falling, scores of them — why was it with victory so near? — when over the hill a dark column was espied coming down the road in close column at quick time. What a relief from the awful suspense! What cared we for the color or race of those men so they brought relief to us. We saw courage and determination in their coal-black faces.”
George Washington Williams, the preeminent Black historian of the late 19th century wrote the following in his 1888 book “History of the Negro Troops in the War of the Rebellion:”
“After the Confederate Army had been paroled the Negro troops cheerfully and cordially divided their rations with the late enemy, and welcomed them at their campfires on the march back to Petersburg. The sweet gospel of forgiveness was expressed in the Negro soldiers’ intercourse with ex-rebel soldiers, who freely mingled with the black conquerors. It was a spectacle of magnanimity never before witnessed.”
These are key passages in the book and they help us to better understand not only the strength of the United States Colored Troops, but the compassion that they had for their enemies. The new public art mural on 22nd and Strand streets in Galveston will honor these men.
If you’ve never read this version of Civil War history, you’re not alone. If your parents or grandparents didn’t teach you this history, they may not have known it. It’s now time that we tell the truth about what really happened.
Too often, African Americans are depicted as not having contributed much to our society or communities. Not only were the history books wrong, but they were intentionally misleading. It’s time to set the record straight.
The community of Galveston is leading the way with the new mural located on the southwest corner of 22nd and Strand streets. With the use of augmented reality technology, the mural will be transformed into an outdoor classroom.
Visitors to the site will be able to learn an expanded narrative about our shared history. Please visit www.juneteenthlegacyproject.com to learn more about the project. With a donation or your support, you can be a part of history while helping us teach history.
