Gulf Coast Center’s awarded Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling grant offering no-cost counseling and outreach services is now available through Jan. 30.
The Crisis Counseling Assistance and Training Program focused on preventing or mitigating adverse consequences of a federally declared disaster by addressing crisis needs through a public health lens.
Over the past two years, we’ve supported Brazoria and Galveston county residents through a double disaster: COVID-19 and Winter Storm Uri 2021.
Through individual and group counseling, community-wide education, assessments and referrals, and development and distribution of educational materials, our team of trained crisis counselors aimed to:
• Offer mutual support by providing social and emotional support.
• Help disaster survivors understand their current situation and reactions.
• Assist survivors in creating and implementing personal and group recovery goals.
• Support survivors in identifying existing coping strategies and improving a plan to enhance skills.
• Encourage survivors in constructing and improving stress management techniques and self-care routines when experiencing anxiety related to an event.
• Empower survivors to advocate for their own short-term and long-term recovery needs and services.
• Connect survivors with local agencies and resources that aid in their recovery process.
Coupled with the stress of the pandemic and winter storm, persons were anxious, frustrated and sad, making it impossible to maintain a daily routine. Navigating the stress and uncertainties of life is challenging. Therefore, we engaged with survivors while diligently establishing and strengthening community networking partnerships, essentially encouraging survivors to “Be Kind to Their Minds.”
Since May 2020, our agency’s program has served over 3,200 survivors and provided approximately 70,000 services focused on community recovery and resilience. Including virtual and in-person individual and group counseling sessions, psycho-educational workshops, support groups and marketing through print and social media platforms.
Up to Jan. 30, any individuals stressed or feeling inundated with anxiety and emotionally fatigued may call our COVID-19 Support Line to speak with a crisis counselor from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 800-643-0967. Furthermore, continuing support will be available to Texans 24/7 through the Texas Health and Human Services COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line at 833-986-1919 or text COVID to 832-479-2135.
Additionally, if persons are experiencing a mental health emergency, please call our crisis hotline at 866-729-3848, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
