If you live on Galveston Island, you know the trash on the beaches has been an ongoing problem forever and is getting worse every summer.
I’ve been running a surf school on the beach for 20-plus years, so I see this problem up close almost daily.
Since Kelly de Schaun took over the Galveston Park Board, the beaches are a lot cleaner. I see the park board cleanup crew almost every day, and these guys do a great job — but really all they’re doing is playing catch up.
What’s needed is prevention.
Taking control of the situation and enforcing the litter rules makes sense to me. As of now, the only posted notices about litter, glass and alcohol are on white signs bolted to the lifeguard stand printed in two-inch black letters. If you’re not standing right next to the sign — you cannot read it.
A good place to start is signs bolted to every pole standing on Seawall Boulevard. Signs that get right to the point that say no littering, no glass, no alcohol, or it’ll be a $200 fine. If you break these rules, you will be held responsible.
Hundreds of small signs can be bolted to the poles already standing on both sides of seawall.
Along with the new signs, every trash can on the beach should have these rules stenciled on them. These warning signs are better than nothing and a good place to start. Post signs everywhere. That way, people have been warned that if they break the rules, they’re getting a ticket.
Back in the early ‘90s, there were Galveston Police Department officers on four-wheel all-terrain vehicles on the beach. I think it would be a real good idea to bring a police presence back to the beach again on busy weekends and during peak hours.
Friendly Galveston police officers on ATVs would help keep the beaches cleaner and safer and be rolling ambassadors on the sand. A few Galveston cops buzzing up and down the beaches on ATVs actually watching for violations is better than nothing.
Writing $200 tickets would help pay for the police presence and get the word out that if you break the rules you get a ticket.
It can’t hurt for the city to hang up the signs, the park board to paint the trash cans and the Galveston police to put a program for ‘’Beach Police’’ in place and be ready for next season.
I’ve heard for a long time how there’s no money for a ‘’Beach Police’’ program, but if we don’t get a grip on the litter problem, there will not be enough money to maintain the beaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.