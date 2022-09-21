According to Gulliver, the Laputans employed servants called flappers who were equipped with an inflated bladder attached to the end of a stick with which the servant would strike his master in the face whenever his master’s mind began to wander.
Chancellor James Milliken and the lesser panjandrums who comprise the University of Texas System Board of Regents would benefit from similar attention if the flappers would strike these puffed-up personages whenever they were about to say something really stupid; the chancellor himself might benefit from the service of several flappers.
It’s Milliken’s job to hire and fire the upper echelon of employees, a task he seems to perform with particular relish where presidents of medical schools are concerned.
The most recent example of the panjandrums in action was what they did to Dr. Ben Raimer, former president of the University of Texas Medical Branch. Without ceremony, the panjandrums put Raimer on “administrative leave.” Not quite a year earlier they had promoted him from president ad interim to president “in recognition of his outstanding service.”
The only explanation given for Milliken’s decision was that the action was “not in any way connected to the operations at UTMB or the Galveston National Lab.” Huh? This explanation was, of course, not an explanation: It left only conjecture and innuendo as a possible explanation; a neat trick; guilty until proven innocent, but guilty of what — a technique perfected by Lavrentiy Beria.
Curiouser and curiouser, the documents provided by the UT System in response to the Texas Public Information Act request by The Daily News all relate to the operations at UTMB.
The most reasonable explanation I can think of as to why Milliken put Raimer on administrative leave is that men from outer space told him to. If it wasn’t spacemen, it must have been a congressman from the boonies who believes COVID was a result of a conspiracy hatched in the basement of an Austin dim sum restaurant connected by tunnels to identical restaurants in Galveston and Wuhan.
After two weeks, Raimer, presumably, disgusted, and desiring to protect the medical branch from further damage a fight would produce, resigned. The medical branch has had many capable heads, but Dr. Truman Blocker and Raimer stand out as competent, dedicated leaders devoted to the organization. After a long and distinguished career, Raimer was appointed interim president on the departure of Dr. David Callender just before the outbreak of COVID.
Raimer did an outstanding job during this time of financial hardship and, for the staff, personal trauma. Both the medical branch and its staff emerged with soul and mission intact, morale at an all-time high and finances in remarkable shape. This won Raimer the title of president and deserved accolades from the chancellor.
Raimer out of the way, the panjandrums imagine they are about to begin a nationwide search to find a new president. Considering the shabby way they treated Raimer, and how badly they wounded the school, how can they imagine anyone capable would work for them?
