According to Gulliver, the Laputans employed servants called flappers who were equipped with an inflated bladder attached to the end of a stick with which the servant would strike his master in the face whenever his master’s mind began to wander.

Chancellor James Milliken and the lesser panjandrums who comprise the University of Texas System Board of Regents would benefit from similar attention if the flappers would strike these puffed-up personages whenever they were about to say something really stupid; the chancellor himself might benefit from the service of several flappers.

Kenneth Shelton lives in Galveston.

