I have a window on the world.
My bedroom window, which is beside the computer and overlooks a dumpster.
And that is the scene of much activity most of the time.
Everybody in this end of the village dumps trash in that repository. There is another one way across the complex, which I assume is for the use of the easternmost residents.
I watch all the little old ladies and gentlemen dump their bagged-up discards.
They travel by foot, accompanied by canes or walkers. They come in little electric chairs. Some arrive in golf carts, those vehicles so debated on the island. Here there is no debate. The little golf carts have the right of way everywhere.
They are protected, especially by the slow speed limit of the whole place. If someone came zooming around one of these corners, I think the residents would rise up in protest.
They might have to rise up with assistance from the canes, but rise they would.
Some, like me, arrive in their cars, toting trash bags in the back seat or the trunk. They walk carefully around the fence to the opening on the side.
I gingerly lift my burdens over the side of the dumpster. It is not an easy task.
Frequently I encounter strange leavings, like dilapidated furniture or really big cardboard boxes, left outside the container.
That’s a violation of the rules, of course, but who would even try to enforce them?
The best show of all time happened this week when a great big gentleman pulled up near the dumpster.
He stood outside the wall that enclosed the container, took his bundles of trash in two big, white tied up bags and hurled them, one by one, over the wall and into the bin.
It was a feat comparable to anything Wilt the Stilt or Clyde the Glide could have accomplished. A real Air Jordan moment, and I enjoyed it immensely.
Though he certainly could neither see me or hear me, I applauded him generously. He had contributed to my entertainment for the day in ways he could never have imagined.
As you probably already know, people-watching is an interesting and rewarding sport, indoors or out.
You can drive down the dike, park awhile and see if anybody catches a fish. You can cringe as little children dodge oncoming cars.
You can monitor the people playing in the park, or having a picnic.
Once upon a time, I used to climb up the stairs at the big bank in La Marque and sit up there watching the comings and goings down below.
As long as you don’t become an obnoxious buttinski, you can enjoy the antics of others all day long.
You will probably get a lot of laughs.
