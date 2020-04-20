When I was a child growing up in Houston during the 1950s, they gave us the day off from school every April 21 because it was San Jacinto Day. Back then, the date was given much more attention than today, but let’s not forget what it’s all about.
It’s more than the day (or weekend) when the Texan Army re-enactors gather at the battleground by the battleship and fire off their ancient weapons to create a Texas-size cloud of gun smoke. It’s a time to remember our roots and the heroes who won our freedom from Santa Anna’s Mexico.
San Jacinto Day should be as important to Texans as the Alamo itself.
We should also remember that March 2 is Texas Independence Day. To all true Texans, that date should hold the same respect as the Fourth of July. On March 2, 1836, while the Alamo was under siege at San Antonio, the Texan Congress met in a partially built house at Washington on the banks of the Brazos River, near Groce’s Point (now Hempstead).
There’s a state park there now called Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park, where sits a replica of the house where the Republic of Texas was born. There, the delegates hammered out and signed a declaration of independence from Mexico.
Sam Houston was there but didn’t stay for the whole Congress. He had been appointed commander-in-chief of the Army of Texas and left to take charge of the defenses against the Mexican invaders.
Wisely, Houston retreated east in the direction of Harrisburg (now Houston), waiting for the right time to turn and face Santa Anna’s army.
During the retreat, Houston’s men began to clamor for a fight with the Mexicans to avenge the deaths of the defenders of Goliad and the Alamo. When the Texans arrived at the San Jacinto River near Harrisburg, the men refused to go any farther. They insisted on a fight.
Facing a mutiny, Houston was forced to give battle there. As it so happened, Santa Anna’s army was nearby. The date was April 20.
The two armies took up positions, but neither attacked. (There was a brief cavalry skirmish that afternoon before sundown). The following morning, the Texans massed for a charge but stood down. Around 1 p.m., Houston ordered the charge. The Mexicans were caught off guard.
Amid cries of “Remember the Alamo!” and “Remember Goliad!,” the battle quickly turned into a rout and then a slaughter. It took only 15 minutes or so for the Mexican army to be destroyed. Santa Anna, himself, was captured the next day and formally surrendered to Gen. Sam Houston. Texas had won its freedom. The Republic of Texas had come to pass.
So, on April 21, let us remember that we’re the only state in the union that was its own independent country for nearly 10 years before attaining statehood and that our freedom was won by the victory at San Jacinto that day in 1836.
