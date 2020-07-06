Have you lost track of what day it is? Do you even care? That’s part of what COVID-19 is doing to us, I think.
And it’s not just me. Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest discussed “coronaday” on a recent program, reacting to the fact that isolation has made us all a little dingy.
I have a few helpers to keep me straight when I lose track. The first is this newspaper. I can look up on the top lines every day, and it will tell me where I am.
If I think to look, my computer will tell me what’s what and when’s when. But I have to look under the time signature to find the date. Bit of a bother.
Around the village where I live, there are some sure-fire clues, thank goodness.
If I don’t get any other day right, I know for sure when Thursday arrives.
I wake to the sound of screeches and then a big bang, and I know it’s Thursday because that’s the day they empty the dumpster near my home.
I think they do it on Monday as well, but that doesn’t count because the Thursday dumpster is followed by the Thursday grass mowers.
Rain or shine, they come and mow and edge and blow all the trash off my porch and my patio. It is like the arrival of a band of locusts — only good.
But back to the dumpster for a bit. It’s not the only one in our community, but the one closest to me. And I’m glad it’s there because if need be, I can walk all the way to it with not much of a problem.
Best of all, I can watch all my fellow citizens make their daily, semi-weekly or weekly trips with their quick-tie bags of trash. I see them out my bedroom window, just beside my computer.
They come on foot, on walkers, with canes and on their cute little mechanized wheelchairs. Some may even come on golf carts. Our maintenance people always travel in golf carts.
They bring the trash and walk the dog simultaneously, sometimes. If somebody is out on a porch or sitting under the parking place covers, they stop and chat.
And they all have confidence in one thing, if no other.
When Thursday rolls around, all that stuff they dumped will be gathered into the maw of the big, noisy dumpster truck.
