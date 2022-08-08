The day they announced that someone had won the Billion Dollar lottery, they also announced rules on how to behave if you’re the next winner. Hope springs eternal, I guess.
The first rule is “Don’t tell anybody.” And they mean nobody. Turns out, secrecy is allowed in many states.
Next comes instructions on taking a selfie of yourself holding the ticket, to prove your ownership.
The third rule, pretty important, is find a very safe place for that ticket and put it there. A safe deposit box in a bank is a good suggestion.
Next comes a list of people with whom you eventually have to share the secret.
Hire a lawyer. Hire a money manager. Hire a certified public accountant.
I guess one of the next things you’re going to have to do is pay the taxes on the money. Maybe that has already been taken care of before you even got your hands on the dough. Probably.
Now comes the greediness. Shall I get a mansion? If I did, I would also need to hire people to take care of it, because it’s presence would be overwhelming.
Shall I get a yacht? That would be nice. I would pick one that ran on sails, not on power. More beautiful. Quieter.
Again, I would need somebody to sail it for me. That’s more salaries to pay. But that would be a form of sharing the wealth.
How about a Porsche or even a Lamborghini? I could probably manage one of those on my own for a while. But people would stare and probably impede my path. Again, I’d probably need not only a driver, but a bodyguard.
Because I didn’t want to be the only one dreaming of a rich future, I decided to poll a few friends.
And because they all commented at the end of our Bible study meeting at the church, I found them a lot more beneficent than I. A collection of sharers.
Janie decided she would start a foundation whose purpose was to do research on various diseases. She opted for a cancer cure, but I tended toward finding a cure for Alzheimer’s. Anyway, that would go a long way toward helping people.
Tommy said he would take 10 percent — a dedicated Christian habit — and use it to help people, particularly young people.
“I would send it to school kids with loans and help them pay them off,” he said.
Our leader, J.R., first said he would go out and get drunk, then quickly added he was kidding. We already knew that.
“I would remember that to whom much is given, much is expected,” he said. “I would not want to be tightfisted.”
Then we all began listing recipients. Our children and grandchildren. All first responders. The men who are coming home from war and suffering because of it.
Turns out, the world will be in better shape if any of our Bible study crowd won the lottery.
Here’s hoping that anonymous winner feels the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.