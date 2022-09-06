It is my, and probably the opinion of those 79 million that voted for former Pres. Donald Trump, that the best and only good result of Pres. Joe Biden’s administration is that there is a (non-killing) war being pursued that hopefully will produce transparency and facts that will settle who and what was done that has created the animosity and distrust for our federal bureaucracies.

The “legal” struggle between the Biden Department of Justice and Trump is coming to a crescendo where both will have to reveal all.

David Hardee lives in Bayou Vista.

Charles Douglas

Great Article! 👍 👍 👌 Mr. Hardee! I might not vote though, because it is soooooo-hard and sooooooooo-tedious for "SOME FOLKS" to ascertain or to procure a suitable ID for voting.

[wink]

Charles Douglas

Disclaimer: According to the WOKE LEFT!!!!!!!!!!

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

David, I agree with this much - "If we fail at this attempt to restore our integrity at home, it will affect and destroy our prestige across the globe."

As for the rest - Trump's illegal hoarding of classified material is a simple violation of the public trust and the laws designed to protect our national security. And nothing more. The only convolutions here are the excuses that you and others create to detract from the crime.

Now if George will chime in with some favorite whataboutisms and Carlos gives us the prophecy of the day and a couple of emojis, this little three act play will be complete.

"In persons grafted in a serious trust, Negligence is a crime." - W.S.

Craig Mason

WOW is all I can say. I have never seen so much bullshit packed into one letter to the editor. Do you not believe that the national archives and the justice department tried many times to get the former President to comply? Why didn’t he do the right thing when asked? I don’t know but he created this mess not dopey ole Joe Biden. Trump alone caused every bit of this drama.

