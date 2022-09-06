It is my, and probably the opinion of those 79 million that voted for former Pres. Donald Trump, that the best and only good result of Pres. Joe Biden’s administration is that there is a (non-killing) war being pursued that hopefully will produce transparency and facts that will settle who and what was done that has created the animosity and distrust for our federal bureaucracies.
The “legal” struggle between the Biden Department of Justice and Trump is coming to a crescendo where both will have to reveal all.
This “legal” process is such a convolution of lawyers twisting laws, with always the purpose to obfuscate, insinuate, redact and even prevaricate until, exhaustion or depletion of resources (pay the lawyers ’til bankrupt), will cause a surrender.
Hopefully, Trump can withstand the expense and keep his resolve against the unlimited resources of tax money available to the Biden DOJ, ’til a thorough revealing of all the evidence happens.
Our, the entire citizenry’s trust and belief in our public servants and the institutions themselves are under scrutiny in this struggle. The institution’s people (our public servants) are in possession of the details related to this struggle.
This is not simply a battle for the survival of leaders and the institutions. It is an all-consuming baptism of fire that will either burn — we the people — or restore our sanctity/integrity.
It is a legal battle and at stake is our country’s morality. Recall that before Moses codified the ten commandments, every individual depended on integrity of their fellow citizen for every interaction to be trusted. Shakespeare said “kill the lawyers” in one of his plays as the way to resolve an issue of great importance.
Damn the lawyers and let everything revealed in the sunshine for purification and the salvation of the “best hope of humanity” the United States.
If we fail at this attempt to restore our integrity at home, it will affect and destroy our prestige across the globe. The world is teetering on the brink of precipices that can erupt into war. Until we resolve our raging internal war, we are vulnerable to an act beyond diplomatic resolution, armed conflict.
Emperor Claudius said, “Let all the poisons that lurk in the mud … hatch out” just years before the Roman empire ceased to exist.
The United States — once populated with E Pluribus Unum and known as the “Best hope of humanity” must “drain the swamps” or our destiny will be a footnote, like Rome’s.
(4) comments
Great Article! 👍 👍 👌 Mr. Hardee! I might not vote though, because it is soooooo-hard and sooooooooo-tedious for "SOME FOLKS" to ascertain or to procure a suitable ID for voting.
[wink]
Disclaimer: According to the WOKE LEFT!!!!!!!!!!
David, I agree with this much - "If we fail at this attempt to restore our integrity at home, it will affect and destroy our prestige across the globe."
As for the rest - Trump's illegal hoarding of classified material is a simple violation of the public trust and the laws designed to protect our national security. And nothing more. The only convolutions here are the excuses that you and others create to detract from the crime.
Now if George will chime in with some favorite whataboutisms and Carlos gives us the prophecy of the day and a couple of emojis, this little three act play will be complete.
"In persons grafted in a serious trust, Negligence is a crime." - W.S.
WOW is all I can say. I have never seen so much bullshit packed into one letter to the editor. Do you not believe that the national archives and the justice department tried many times to get the former President to comply? Why didn’t he do the right thing when asked? I don’t know but he created this mess not dopey ole Joe Biden. Trump alone caused every bit of this drama.
