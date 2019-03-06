The preliminary results of the Port of Galveston’s study leading to a master plan seem quite positive, particularly the potential public/private cruise ship expansions. So, it’s unfortunate that there’s a factor facing us all that would probably make any of that expansion impossible.
The factor is the Army Corps of Engineers presently proposed ring levee through the island, which is still its preferred plan despite any wishful thinking to the contrary.
Why? Well, the present levee plan calls for a gated barrier ranging from 10 feet to 18 feet running east from 103rd Street down Harborside Drive and right through the area served by the port.
This means that all present and future port facilities are, and will be, on the “wrong” (north) side of the barrier as proposed. This in turn means that during a hurricane as the gates close and the levee does its seawall thing, all present and proposed port facilities will suffer a rebound effect when the winds shift to the north, which will multiply the effect of winds and waves. Destruction will be compounded.
Would any cruise company or anyone else partner in building port facilities in the face of certain compounding of tidal destruction? As a business person, it doesn’t seem likely to me. Instead, most probably, they will look to move elsewhere.
This is a clear, specific example for us all showing how ruinous the presently proposed ring levee is likely to be both while it’s being built, and also to many future plans for the growth and economic survival of Galveston Island. Its calamitous effect on the University of Texas Medical Branch plans will be another case in point, by the way.
In the face of this, and as we might expect, the port has written a letter to the corps on Feb. 7 opposing the ring levee as presently constituted for just the reasons we’ve been talking about. And city council has issued a letter on Jan. 24 to the corps requesting an “investigation of alternative placement of the ring levee” and “an evaluation of the gate at San Luis Pass.” The medical branch has written a similar request.
Despite this community reaction, I’m skeptical that corps officials actually will pay any attention to the requests of Galveston’s local and statewide officials for non-invasive protection alternatives to the ring levee. Case in point: They’ve done hundreds of the necessary storm simulations, but, as of this January, they hadn’t done one single storm simulation testing the effectiveness of a San Luis Pass gate, or, to my knowledge, of any of the other alternatives to the present ring levee concept. Inertia rules?
And yet, as we can now see more clearly from the Port example, their ring levee of 10 feet to 18 feet through town will likely make it near impossible to build for our future wherever it lies.
I think it will take all of our persistent efforts to move the corps to actively contemplate better alternatives.
Saddle up citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.