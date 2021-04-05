Leon Hale died, and we’re all very sad.
The few days leading up to his passing were unique among my family because Hale and his wife, Babette, were both promoting new books, which caused big stories about them in the paper.
My oldest son and I discussed the big story in the Houston Chronicle. My daughter called and read aloud the entire story from her paper in La Grange.
My youngest son ordered a copy of the new book sent to me.
All this hustle and bustle preceded the bad news, as you can see.
I was reading the new book, “See You on Down the Road” when the news of his death came over the TV. It was akin to losing a family member.
Then, a day of so after his passing, a friend wrote quoting another write-up about Hale, noting that some folks said he wrote essays. My friend asked whether I was a columnist or an essayist.
I voted for columnist, thinking naming myself an essayist made me sound too high “falutin.”
I don’t know whether you realized it, you who read this newspaper all the time, that you’re most fortunate, and Galveston County is a very literary place in addition to all its other wonders.
I’ve known and read lots of columnists. Went to conventions with dozens of them and loved them all.
But the talent isn’t confined to the national society.
Many of them are lurking within the pages of The Galveston County Daily News, available for your enjoyment.
I’m going to miss William M. Johnson so much, for instance. I don’t have much of anything in the way of a garden anymore, but I never missed his latest treatise. When I worked for the Texas City Sun, I used to edit his column, getting to read it before anybody else. A treat.
I don’t go fishing anymore, but I read Capt. Joe Kent’s fishing column in our paper every day.
When Dr. Victor Sierpina’s entertaining and informative contribution comes along, I’m there to read. He could be writing medical things, and does, but he also lends a hand on all kinds of problems.
I don’t play golf. I do read Gean Leonard’s words because he’s a good writer, putting interesting sentences together for all of us to enjoy, though we may not know a birdie from a sand trap.
None of these folks, including me, are members of the staff. But they all contribute.
Another big contributor who’s on staff is the publisher, Leonard Woolsey, whose talented prose appears each weekend edition. Don’t miss him.
Lest we forget, there are so many good talented writers who do op-ed essays gratis. Op-ed is the page opposite the editorial page and contains the thoughts of ordinary and extraordinary citizens.
And we won’t forget the letter writers, whose contributions are shorter, but no less interesting, even when they’re raising Cain about something.
Join the throng of readers. Join the throng of writers.
Help keep our community among the literati.
