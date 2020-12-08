Before Hurricane Harvey, the climate in Dickinson was carefree. While roads and drainage deteriorated, the old Dickinson economic development board was hard at work spending $1 million of our tax dollars to explore the creation of a public market that they admitted would never generate a return on investment.
The 2017 mayoral election was dominated by a major controversy over the proposed construction of a car wash. While our city stagnated, we focused on the trivial.
Then Hurricane Harvey came and, as the Bible tells us, it became time to “put away childish things.”
I ran for city council in 2019 because I saw how so much of Dickinson had been left behind in the past, and I didn’t want to see people left behind during the recovery. During my time on council, I’ve worked to represent residents all over Dickinson, to resolve residents’ problems both big and small.
When Federal Emergency Management Agency funds earmarked for Nicholstone road replacements were caught up in red tape, I supported the city finding alternate funding that’s allowing us to replace 80 percent of the failed streets there.
When residents in Moore’s Addition told me their drainage system had completely failed, I worked with the city to have the area added to our flood improvement plans. I listened to business owners who complained of red tape that barred them from doing basic things like bringing a food truck into town and have been a leading voice for working with business owners to revise city codes.
I worked to put wasteful projects like the public market to bed and have advocated for viable commercial developments, such as the old Sussan/Walmart property on Interstate 45. I’m proud of the work and direction of our revamped EDC because their efforts will bring tax dollars into our community that will benefit everyone.
This election is about how well we’ve learned the lessons of Harvey. It’s about learning to grow and work together to improve our city. My opponent is a new face but represents the failed ideas of the prior economic development board (on which she served) like the public market.
That isn’t an indictment. It’s clear to me that she cares deeply for Dickinson. I would never question someone’s patriotism or dedication to our community. The problem isn’t motive, but rather a failure of vision and a failure to listen to the whole community.
I represent leadership that has dedicated itself to representing all of Dickinson, to bringing common sense improvements for our community and to getting past the divisiveness and drama that has consumed us.
If you’re ready for a change, I’m asking for your vote during the December runoff elections. I would be honored to continue my service to Dickinson as your next mayor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.