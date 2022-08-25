More and more I appreciate all the people who collaborate to make miracles happen in our beachfront spheres.
Saturday, the annual American Institute of Architects Sandcastle Competition went about as well as anything could go during an event of 11,000 people and 3,700 parked cars on one beach. The logistics supporting all the architectural firms’ teams building those incredible sculptures was an impressive feat.
My role was on the organizational and security side, but it was a true “incident command system” with teams handling parking, trash, supplies, accounting and medical response. As you’d imagine, it’s a ridiculous amount of work with a zillion moving parts.
But when each subunit “digs in” and supports the others and the greater goal, it’s a rush to be part of.
I’m impressed with the institute’s volunteers, the Park Board of Trustees employees and Houston Precinct 1 Community Emergency Response Team, all of whom labored over 12 hours in the heat to make it work.
I have to say, after being involved in this event for over 20 years, this is the smoothest its run. We still can improve on a few things, but park board Park staff, Galveston Police Department managed security, the institute, emergency rep, Beach Patrol, and others all knocked it out of the park.
The next day was another collaborative effort of an entirely different type. The second drowning fatality of the year on the island, and again at the unforgiving San Luis Pass, occurred after 7 p.m. on the north side of the pass in the wetland area.
A 3-year-old girl on a float perilously drifted into the bay.
Fortunately, our San Luis Pass Patrol crew was able to quickly rescue her using a Jet Ski, but her father perished in the unpredictable deep and treacherous waters while attempting to save her.
With practiced professionalism, Galveston Marine Response — which is the Beach Patrol, police, fire and Jamaica Beach Fire — and the U.S. Coast Guard mounted a comprehensive search.
The following day, the Galveston County Community Emergency Response Team joined local responders and deployed drones in an exhaustive search, following up again the next day with three drone crews.
Meanwhile, the Jesse Tree/Beach Patrol Survivor Support Network assisted the family with critical information, counseling and the additional support needed to navigate the first stage of this tragedy.
Media outlets were respectful and continued to help push the message out to avoid swimming at either end of the island because of severe and dangerous tidal currents.
These are just two examples of how complicated the response can be to the many happenings on the beach. And behind the scenes, all the complex systems and relationships at both the city of Galveston and park board provide us with the resources we need to serve residents and visitors.
With that support and the incredible partnerships and systems we’ve developed through the years, we are able to accomplish so much more as an interrelated system than we could as individual entities.
I’m thankful that we all work together to save lives.
Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.
