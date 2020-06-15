This commentary is in reference to ("In latest port spat, O'Rourke claims he's being silenced," The Daily News, Political Buzz, June 11).
Six points of clarification on this column:
The topic, “Employee complaint against Trustee,” was already on the agenda.
Public comments were submitted from my attorney but withheld, as was one other person’s written comments due to “pending investigations.”
I was restricted from executive session. I wanted to hear the actual complaint, how it was decided to spend public money without a board vote and how much public money this was costing in a time of financial crisis.
I wasn’t aware that trustees lost the rights of a resident to petition government and have due process when appointed to a city board. Surely, this is not true.
The main reason the port is trying to silence dissension is related to contracts and executive session decisions. Trustee Tony Brown tried to pass a process similar to the city where a vote must occur after executive session. This should have been a no-brainer as it’s inappropriate to vote in executive session, but the procedure of a standard agenda item failed with a 3-4 vote.
The finance committee should be performing its job and have backup material on travel expenses per our policy before it ever reaches board approval. Documents like contracts and policies should be readily available in a central location without a request.
The port has much bigger problems than these silly maneuverings when it is bleeding money and losing cargo customers and jobs at a rapid pace.
But transparency and accountability are important, and I’m willing to try and correct these attempts at silencing dissension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.