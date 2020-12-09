I have made a point to be about what I bring to the table, not the shortfalls of my opponent. However, in the most recent article published by Sean Skipworth, he continues to support the false narrative that I am willing to chase after lofty projects and have no intention of representing all of Dickinson.
It is true I supported the Public Market while on the Dickinson Economic Development Corp. board. Back then, it was pre-Harvey, and we were operating under a financial model that showed a workable project. This year brought a new financial analysis that indicated a completely different outcome.
To say I still support the idea of the market in its current form is not true. I support our chamber hosting our first farmer’s market in the spring, as it is an incremental step to something that could grow into a possible permanent structure. I tend to be optimistic, looking for reasons to do projects, instead of reasons not to do them.
I will not support financially risky projects that are a complete gamble. You don’t run a business as long as I have and operate in this way, and I will do the same for taxpayers.
It has been insinuated throughout these many months that I do not care about areas like Moore’s Addition or Nicholstone. Just because I am not on council and in a position of authority to be alerted to complaints or get resolution does not mean I don’t want to represent people from all over town.
I live in Moore’s Addition. We are good neighbors, and I listen. I have reached out to several in my neighborhood to understand their concerns. Ms. Gladys on Ave H would like to see mattresses and other objects that get dumped on our streets picked up. Mr. Taylor on 28th is concerned about codes and mowing the right of way, and Mr. Douglas on Timber would like better communication and information for our seniors.
I have all of these, and more, noted and will work to address as many as possible. These are just some examples of the conversations I have had in my neighborhood and others.
Skipworth is in a position to take the credit for the good things our city has done, while at the same time referring to us as a “hot mess.” Words like “voted for,” “supported,” “approved” and other passive terms don’t really speak to leadership.
When we talk about “vision” and “leadership,” I have clearly shown these in my life and in this community — not just because I’m on a ballot. Dickinson’s mayor is going to need to be an advocate, networker, salesperson, one who inspires, communicates, facilitates and influences.
Citizens tell me I have done these things throughout Dickinson, and I will continue to do them for us if elected. I am ready and willing. Here I am, send me.
