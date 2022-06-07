In light of the Uvalde killings, it is time to move past “thoughts and prayers.”
While I believe in prayer, it is past time to stop these murders. Praying for the victims is a good thing.
We need to offer blessings to them as they go about the work of putting their children into God’s hands. It is vital that we show respect and compassion to these victims.
It is past time for us to address the causes of these killings. The only proper response is to fight to ensure that additional parents do not have to face this tragedy, again. Too often in the past we have allowed the conditions that encourage these deaths to continue.
We must make it harder to get assault weapons and deep magazines that allow a perpetrator to fire thousands of bullets in seconds across a crowded classroom full of elementary students.
There is no reason that gun owners need these types of weapons for hunting or sporting purposes. The right to own guns is a right but is not an absolute one. Reasonable limitations can and should be imposed to reduce the overall supply of weapons and ammunition.
We must make sure that whoever obtains a killing machine is not mentally ill. We must make sure that gun owners have been trained in the proper use and storage of their weapons.
When guns are easily available to a larger and larger population, the risk is greater that someone will kill.
Hateful rhetoric and delusional thinking are the hands that sprays the bullets. We must defeat the idea that it is acceptable to kill those you disagree with or do not look like you; that race or status is reason enough to take a life.
We must speak the truth about the dangers of this kind of speech. We must provide mental health care for all Texans. Our current leadership has reduced access to health care of all kinds for Texans.
It is past time to stop the carnage. The events in Uvalde demand that we advocate for change. We must protest, march, sue and vote to stop these unnecessary deaths. The time is now!
(1) comment
The power of prayer is strong for those who believe.
The Uvalde killer is a jigsaw puzzle with many parts. Some stop at the puzzle piece with the "gun" but he is far more complicated than that.
What about these pieces?
Broken family with missing father
Psychosis induced by heavy marijuana smoking
Playing violent video games
The myopic stop at the "gun".
Universal Background check? The Uvalde killer passed it. Clean record. And the ATF assumes you are being truthful.You can LIE and still get your firearm like Hunter Biden.
Raise age to purchase to 21? The Uvalde killer tried to get his older USN sister to purchase one. She said no, so he waited. If the age of purchase was raised he would have probably asked someone else to purchase one for him or get one through a street sale.
Are you going to raise the draft age to 21 also?
And remember:
“A sixteen-year-old in 2021 possesses a wisdom and a maturity that comes from 2021 challenges, 2021 hardships, and 2021 threats,” said Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), one of the members of Congress behind the amendment to lower the voting age. “Now is the time for us to demonstrate the courage that matches the challenges of the modern-day sixteen- and seventeen-year-old.”
So a 16 year old has wisdom and maturity to vote but you have to be 21 to own a firearm? And Pressley is not the only Democrat who believes this.
