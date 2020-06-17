Through family tracing, I’ve learned that I had ancestors that were in Galveston and in surrounding counties in 1865 when the news of emancipation was first read. Plainly stated, my family has long supported Juneteenth and I have fond memories of Juneteenth celebrations.
I grew up celebrating Juneteenth in Galveston, and I produced the first documentary about Juneteenth a few years back.
Yet, I’ve altered my position on this celebration. When we talk of freedom beyond physical enslavement, there’s much work to be done.
Looking around Galveston we can clearly see the impact of racism and white supremacy on the black community. Just take a look at the landscape. There are very few, if any, successful black businesses, high poverty rates, major health disparities and few or limited black commercial property owners.
We have to be honest. Galveston looks like the rest of America when looking at conditions for black people. Just think, the first black person was identified in Galveston in 1528, and since Galveston became a city, there hasn’t been one black mayor. There has been one black mayor in Galveston County and she was removed from office before completing her first term.
So, if we’re being honest, we can say that there has been a racial problem in Galveston and Galveston County, and we have yet to reconcile this problem.
Is it because we’re reluctant to talk honestly about the deeply rooted problem of racism?
I’m asking that we all engage in honest dialogue about race without fear of saying what you really feel — no matter how difficult it may be. I’ll start here: I think that due to centuries of racism that black people have faced, we’re more likely than others to make decisions aversive to maintaining good health and in one way or another, this leads to decreased lifespan.
If you would like to join the conversation, an honest and civil discussion on race will be scheduled at a later date in hopes of producing constructive results.
Juneteenth 2020 is a call for action.
Galveston County, we have an opportunity to be a bright light for the country, if we can answer the call. Many eyes from across the country will ascend upon the island Friday.
You can join the demonstration from 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Eugenia and George Sealy Pavilion behind Ashton Villa at 2328 Broadway in Galveston.
We will walk over to the old Galveston courthouse in protest of the statue, then back to the pavilion. It will be hot outside, but the the walk is less than 1 mile. Signs are welcome. A petition has been created to remove the statue, and there will be an opportunity to sign it there.
We all have a role to play in the shift toward racial justice.
