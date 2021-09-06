One of the most memorable moments of my life happened out on the Texas City Dike many years ago.
We were driving along, towing our watercraft, on our way to sail over to Galveston for some event. I don’t remember what.
Four children were chattering away in the back of the station wagon when one let out a cry and announced, “There goes the boat.”
And sure enough, our beautiful boat was sailing along beside us, rolling down the road and over into the riprap.
We were surprised. The trailer mount on the back of the car had suddenly broken. The boat smashed up and the only thing we salvaged was the motor, according to my second son, who remembers it all.
We eventually got another boat and life went on.
Many people buy many boats from which to fish. But I don’t remember anyone ever wetting a line from that boat, though I suppose it could’ve happened.
My first son eventually ended up a pretty avid angler.
But these boats were ski boats, first, last and always. And with various friends along, we skied across much water.
One of the places we skied was Dickinson Bayou. There’s no way I would ever ski there again, but we were young and unconcerned with pollution.
We often launched the boat from the lawn of the Chaparral Club, which was then the playground of the employees of Monsanto. It featured a nice big pool, a golf course and a clubhouse with a big dance floor in the banquet room.
A couple of friends were members who also enjoyed our affinity for water skiing — most of the time.
My not-so-funny husband boat driver took the wife half of the team for a spin and dumped her near a piece of wood, which he shouted was an alligator. She leapt straight up. She wasn’t amused.
Other skiing buddies joined us many weekends on Offatts Bayou next to 61st Street. There we skied, ate and drank at a favorite restaurant and also did some dancing there.
It was across the road in English Bayou where my husband jumped and jumped and jumped, wearing himself out trying to go over the ski jump. A big trick, which he finally managed, exhausted.
All the children learned to ski. The little one lived all day, every day, in a little orange life jacket.
My daughter learned to sit on top of a stool perched on a big circle of wood.
But the one who became the champ was my second son, who mastered cruising on a single ski. He would go as long as he could get anyone to pull him.
I think he would’ve probably skied all day without stop if the gas in the boat had held out. And if the driver also had held out.
There are many of you out there who will remember water skiing, especially in Offatts Bayou. I can drive down 61st Street today and envision the ghosts of skiers sailing boldly over that jump.
