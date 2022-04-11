Do you remember Mr. Yuk?
Several years ago, those sickly green stickers with a disgusting face came out, designed to be put on stuff that was poison.
If you put them on things around the house, children would know that was something they shouldn’t eat or drink or mess with. That ugly face was a big warning.
So, we got them, and they worked, much of the time.
Mr. Yuk and his cohorts were distributed by the poison control center. There were lots of those, all over the United States. The local affiliate was headquartered at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.
It’s presently operational, under the direction of Mark Winter, who brought people up to date on the importance of poison control at a recent meeting of the Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Committee.
The local office, operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, helps people in several different counties by responding to calls concerning possible poisonings.
There are apparently no more Mr. Yuk stickers, but the center hands out stickers to put on your phone with the number to call, 800-222-1222. Winter was getting the message to all the people and organizations and local industries that they needed to have the number handy, just in case.
You do, too. So, write this one down. Just in case. Put it near your phone. You might need it.
In the meantime, there are several rules you will want to know. Just in case.
If you think poison has been swallowed, don’t try to make the person throw up. Call the poison center. If poison has been inhaled, get the person to fresh air and then call the poison center. If poison gets on your skin, remove clothing, wash the skin for 10 minutes and call the poison control center. If poison gets in your eye, wash out the eye for 15 to 20 minutes and then call the control center.
If you get bitten by an insect, try to remove the stinger, but don’t do that by squeezing. Wash the area with soap and water and then call the center. Use something like a credit card to scrape out the stinger. If someone has been bitten by a snake, don’t try to cut out or try to suck out the venom. Don’t apply ice or wrap tightly. Call the poison control center right away. Don’t attempt to kill or capture the snake.
If you suspect somebody has gotten into something unsafe, take the person away from the item or the room, call the center right away, even if you’re not sure and try to have the product in your hand when you make the call.
Watch the children and don’t let them get into suspicious plants or other things. Babies who walk or crawl can get into anything. Be careful of holiday plants. Lots of them are poisonous.
Wear gloves and glasses when working out in the yard. Remove spider webs and insect nests if it is safe to do so.
All of this is common sense, but you need to exercise common sense all the time. OK?
