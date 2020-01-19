War, hatred, anger; surrounding communities all around the world. The thought of having peace seems to be an impossible task to achieve. Martin Luther King Jr. was well known for standing up for the colored community through his powerful words of his speeches.
If I could be a drum major within my community, I would steer my community to the right directions to aid the creation of peace and unity; also eliminating the hatred and anger.
Currently, all around the world there has been great conflicts between countries, including the United States. Majority of the hatred between countries is the result of not being able to be at peace between the leaders of said countries. In order to have peace with each other, peace has to be reached in oneself. If an influential leader has nothing but hatred in their heart, it will reflect onto their community causing tragic events such as war.
To heal a community of the hatred, one must heal themselves and then proceed to better the community. Small things that I do are boosting up another’s mood. I will do my job in my community by aiding other residents in bettering their mindsets and attitudes to create a healthy atmosphere, hopefully it will encourage other communities to do the same.
Being united as a whole for a community is one of the strongest objectives residents can achieve. Acceptance and tolerance are main aspects of unifying our community. Asking all the residents of a community their feelings and input on how to improve the environment surrounding us can also aid in bringing a community together as a whole.
One way to unify a community as a whole is to gather all their suggestions that they seem that are missing from the community from there gather the most common idea and set forth in motion different ways to petition and raise funds to achieve said goal.
Overall, peace within society is important for function and innovation. it improves the quality of life. coming together as one is the most efficient way to enlighten a community. change and action is a must and should be enforced by all. taking a stand and coming together as one is the key to a greater future not only for people of today’s society but generations to come afterwards.
