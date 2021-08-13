Public school districts have a taxpayer-funded responsibility to educate our children. They must also keep students safe.
To prevent and mitigate the impact of mass shootings, districts often mandate clear backpacks, maintain a robust police force and vet all visitors.
Students who try out or participate in any athletic event are required by most Texas school districts to undergo a yearly sports physical.
Texas requires public school students to be vaccinated against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis A and B, meningitis, chickenpox, polio, measles, mumps and rubella.
These are just a few examples of how we protect our students. Now we're calling on the school boards and superintendents throughout Texas — particularly those in Galveston County — to reclaim local control and mandate the wearing of masks for all students, faculty and staff.
There will be a cost to requiring masks, but we argue that this will be short-term and is outweighed by the enormous benefits of keeping our children safe, in school and learning. Further, many parents, understandably concerned about COVID-19, are pulling their children from public schools in favor of home-schooling or private school where masks can be required.
Because Texas funds schools on a per-student basis, this will result in a dip in funding.
All things considered, our schools did an outstanding job of adapting to the unprecedented closures and disruptions over the last year. They navigated virtual learning, mask-wearing and social distancing. Schedules were crazy. Homecomings were canceled. Proms were altered. Graduations were limited. Put simply, it sucked! Children suffered. We don't want to go back.
However, if we don’t take the COVID-19 delta variant seriously, we’re headed for an even worse scenario. Delta is different — it impacts children (especially the unvaccinated) to a greater degree and with more severity.
With school starting soon, our hospitals will be pushed beyond capacity. Our already tired pediatricians will be even more exhausted.
Requiring masks will undoubtedly mitigate these effects. We can debate the most effective type of mask, the viral load necessary to penetrate masks, or whether masks should be worn outdoors.
However, the debate about whether or not masks slow the spread is over. The science is clear: they absolutely do. Especially in combination with proper ventilation and distancing, masks will prevent illness and death among our students.
We want children back in school. We want children to stay in school. Superintendents and school boards should do the right thing by our local community and mandate masks.
