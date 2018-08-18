As students and teachers across Texas begin another school year, we remember the 10 innocent lives who were taken during the tragic shooting at Santa Fe High School this May.
In the aftermath of this tragedy, I held several roundtable discussions with students, teachers, law enforcement officers and mental health experts. Our objective was clear: To find solutions that make Texas schools safer for teachers and students.
These roundtable discussions generated many of the strategies that my office released in our School and Firearm Safety Action Plan.
I am proud to report that Texas has already taken immediate steps for the upcoming school year.
One of the top concerns that was raised during these roundtable discussions was the need for increased security on school campuses. When an active shooter situation arises, the difference between life and death can be a matter of seconds.
That’s why we have taken steps to strengthen security measures at Texas schools.
First, we have called on school districts to provide a dedicated office space for local law enforcement to do their paperwork between patrols. Already, schools across Texas have answered this call. This simple strategy will guarantee a greater law enforcement presence in our schools.
The Criminal Justice Division of the Governor’s Office has also dedicated more than $650,000 to the Texas State University Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) Program, which provides additional active shooter training to law enforcement officers.
In addition to more law enforcement, Texas is taking steps to ensure that there are trained school employees who can carry a firearm on campus.
To achieve this goal, the Criminal Justice Division has provided funds to expand Texas’ School Marshal Program.
This program certifies school employees to carry a firearm on campus and provides them with intensive training on how to respond during active shooter situations.
We are also taking steps to implement new safety and precautionary measures to deter future attacks. This includes physical safety improvements such as metal detectors, but also strategies to expand mental health programs to identify students who might pose a threat.
Already, Texas has secured more than $60 million in additional federal funding, along with nearly $8 million in grants from the Criminal Justice Division of the Governor’s Office, to pursue these and other preemptive strategies.
We must also take steps to ensure that law enforcement have the information they need to intervene and deter future attacks. That’s why the Texas Department of Public Safety has launched the new iWatchTexas mobile app.
This app provides a platform for Texans to report suspicious activity to the authorities. I encourage every Texan to download this app and help keep our schools safe.
My top priority as Governor is the safety of our citizens. We have made tremendous progress toward this goal by implementing commonsense strategies for the upcoming school year, but we have more work ahead of us.
By continuing to pursue solutions that protect our students and teachers, we will create a safer and more secure future for Texas.
