In these times of uncertainty, you have the power to do good for many.
As we self-quarantine and social distancing becomes the new normal, it’s easy to feel isolated. But we’re never truly alone in our human community. Because we’re at our best when we step up to help each other.
Here are five things you can do to fight in the face of COVID-19:
• Donate to United Way Galveston County Mainland’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. Your gift supports community resources that serve struggling families. As unemployment spikes, it’s harder than ever for many people to cover the rent, keep the lights on or feed their families. As food pantries and other community resources are inundated, donations to our relief fund help keep vital relief services accessible.
• Direct people to 211. The 211 network is working on the front lines of the pandemic. Expert 211 specialists are providing real-time updates on the virus and what to do if someone is sick but doesn’t have health insurance or a medical provider. People who’ve lost wages or jobs are getting referrals for food, rent, utilities and other vital needs. If you know someone who’s struggling or just looking for a source of reliable information, tell them to call, text, chat 211 or visit 211.org.
• Volunteer time at Galveston County Food Bank. The Galveston County Food Bank has modified its mobile distribution process. The organization is in need of volunteers to assist with the distribution.
• Call your friends and family. Loneliness is as damaging as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Even during isolation, modern technology allows us to stay connected. Checking in on friends and family is more than polite right now; it’s essential. And don’t forget elderly neighbors or others living alone.
• Take care of your mental health. If you’re stuck at home, keep busy with hobbies, try out arts and crafts, pick up an old musical instrument, organize family game nights and step outside for fresh air and exercise. You can’t take care of others unless you take care of yourself.
Even in these uncertain times, no one is powerless to make a difference. Small acts, taken together across the country, can change the course of the pandemic, bolster those facing economic challenges and protect the most vulnerable. For more information about the work United Way Galveston County Mainland is doing or to donate to the COVID-19 Relief Fund, visit www.uwgcm.org or call 409-948-4211.
